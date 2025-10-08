Eben Etzebeth once dreamed of becoming a WWE wrestler, but chose rugby after his father convinced him wrestling was scripted

In his new book Unlocked, the Springboks lock denies the 2019 Langebaan accusations of racist slurs

Etzebeth shared how changing positions in Grade 10 helped him grow physically and become the formidable front-row player he is today

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has opened up about his childhood dream of becoming a professional WWE wrestler in his new book, Unlocked, published on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

The most-capped Springbok also addressed the 2019 Langebaan incident, in which he was accused of making racist slurs, allegations which he denies in the book.

Etzebeth shared how his passion for wrestling eventually gave way to rugby, a turning point in his life.

“I used to be a huge WWE fan and even considered it as a career. But my dad eventually convinced me that it was all scripted and that the wrestlers weren’t really hitting each other. That’s when I chose rugby instead, because there’s nothing fake about it,” he said.

Eben Etzebeth's growth journey

The Springbok star also reflected on his physical development, admitting that he wasn’t always the intimidating presence fans see today.

“I wasn’t always the biggest or tallest guy,” he said. “I used to wonder why my dad and uncles were so tall. But things changed in Grade 10, I switched positions, and that’s when I really started to grow into my frame.”

Etzebeth’s late father, Harry, was a seasoned wrestler and one of seven brothers renowned for their rugby and cricket skills. His uncles, Cliffie and Skattie, were also professional fighters and members of the Parow Wrestling Club, according to Rugby 365.

In a Jacaranda FM interview, Etzebeth reiterated that he wasn’t always the towering figure he is today, sharing how his position change in high school helped him develop into the front-row powerhouse on whom the Springboks rely.

Etzebeth has also opened up on the prospect of ending his decorated rugby career. He told Rapport that he was determined to wear the No.4 jersey in the green and gold as many times as possible.

He added that his competitive spirit was still strong and that he was not giving up his place, adding that he wanted to remain in the team for as long as possible.

He explained that he was not focused on playing until a specific year. Still, he was instead concentrating on pushing himself while staying fit and avoiding injury, noting that recovery becomes harder with age.

Etzebeth made his international debut in 2012 and has since earned 138 test caps. He has been a key figure for South Africa in international tournaments and played a central role in the team’s Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023

