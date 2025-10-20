Oscar MBO's girlfriend Lerato Phasha recently confirmed the name of their newborn

The influencer and content creator said she is enjoying motherhood and learning as she goes

This comes after young family moved into their new home, leaving fans in awe of their sweet relationship

South African DJ and producer Oscar MBO's girlfriend shared what they named their newborn son.

Lerato Phasha, a content creator and Fashion Nova partner had a candid question and answer session with her Instagram followers, where they asked her about her life, relationship and motherhood.

On Sunday, 19 October 2025, one of Phasha's 188,000 followers asked her the name of their baby boy, to which she revealed he was named after his dad:

"Jnr. His name is Mbongeni."

Mbongeni is derived from the Zulu/ Xhosa word "ukubonga" and carries a meaning centered on gratitude. The name is traditionally given to express gratitude and acknowledge blessings.

Having arrived between April and May, the little man was approximately five months by the time his mom confirmed his name. In her posts, Lerato expressed the joys of being a first-time mother, stating that she's taking it a day at a time.

Phasha also has a good relationship with her man's first child from a previous relationship.

One aspect of her pregnancy the influencer discussed was the first-trimester nausea, explaining she lost a significant amount of weight because she had to avoid foods that induced vomiting.

"I didn't wanna eat anything. I didn't even cook because of the smell, chile," she esclaimed. "The weight loss was great though, I welcome that any day."

This comes after she and her man officially moved into their new home that Oscar built for his growing family, officially starting a new chapter in their love story.

Oscar MBO shows off his new home

Months after videos surfaced showing the construction of the house, Oscar MBO and his family have seemingly officially moved into their humble abode.

Screenshots from his Instagram post soon surfaced after the Yes God hitmaker shared pictures of himself with his girlfriend and mini-me having a loving moment in front of their stunning home.

The mansion features a sleek design and modern finishings and appeared spacious enough for the couple's growing family.

The move to build a home for his family was widely praised by the online community.

Waylonjunior replied:

"Building your own mansion and moving your family in is the definition of real success."

Ntombenhle124 shared:

"Men who understand the importance of building the family structure because there's absolutely nothing on these streets. I love this for them."

_Moatlhodi mentioned:

"Having the right partner will make you move mountains. This is beautiful."

