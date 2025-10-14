Andile Mpisane's wife, Tamia, expressed interest in having another bundle of joy

The reality TV star and mother of two highlighted her plan in a recent social media post, hinting that it would be her last

Not only that, but Tamia also alluded to wanting a mommy makeover to reward herself for carrying three babies

Andile Mpisane’s wife, Tamia, expressed interest in growing their family. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Tamia Mpisane revealed that she wants another baby.

Famous for being the wife of Andile Mpisane, Tamia and her husband have two daughters together: Miaandy and Messiah Shauwn Junior. The soccer player and musician also shares two kids, Flo and Coco, with influencer Sithelo Shozi.

Having recently celebrated her second-born's birthday, Tamia said she is already looking forward to having another bundle of joy.

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, the mother of two shared a post by Mono Cosmetic Surgery on her Instagram story, advertising its collaboration with DBD Hotel Bayraklı.

Tamia lamented her weight gain after having two kids, but said she would like to have one more child before seeing the famous cosmetic surgeons in Turkey.

"Saze sakhuluphala sibancane (We've gained weight while still young). I must just have one more baby, then go here!"

The Mono Clinic is a cosmetic surgery clinic and health tourism agency that arranges procedures like rhinoplasty, tummy tucks, and breast augmentation, primarily for international clients.

It offers a luxurious stay at the Bayraklı hotel for patients who've undergone cosmetic surgery, which includes daily check-ups from your doctor and educational seminars on obesity, plastic surgery, and dental health.

Another star who recently visited the Mono Clinic is Khanyi Mbau, who underwent several aesthetic procedures, including a Blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery.

Tamia's post hinted at the famous "mommy makeover," which fellow TV star Nozipho Ntshangase recently pursued after birthing six kids,

After rumours circulated about an alleged bun in the oven, it’s now clear that fans have another celebrity pregnancy to look forward to.

See Tamia's post below:

Tamia Mpisane would like to have another baby. Image: tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni continues weight loss journey

Another mommy who invested in her looks is reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni, who recently underwent a mommy makeover.

The mother of one reintroduced herself in July 2025 after losing a significant amount of weight from her gastric sleeve surgery, which is done to reduce the size of the stomach and promote weight loss.

In September, the former Uthando Nesthembu star shared an update on her weight loss journey, revealing her plans to undergo another procedure, also at a Mono Clinic.

"The transformation that began in Istanbul now continues in Izmir."

Vuyokazi shared updates on her trip and was applauded by followers for "choosing herself" and investing in her looks.

Her weight loss journey comes years after she ended her polygamous relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku.

She would later give love another shot with a celebrity chef, Xolani Sabelo, only for him to humiliate her on social media.

Now, a bright-eyed Vuyokazi was excited about her new journey and what it had to offer.

"A journey of growth, strength and new beginnings."

