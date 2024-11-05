Chef Xholani Sabelo recently apologised to his wife, Vuyokazi Nciweni, in a new video

The chef was caught in a scandal where he humiliated his wife in a leaked voice note with his baby mama

Mzansi isn't buying Sabelo's apology and claims that he's only apologising because he was exposed

Chef Xolani Sabelo says the things he said about his wife, Vuyokazi Nciweni, weren't true. Images: Facebook/ P nems Collection, Instagram/ vuyokazi_nciweni

Chef Xholani Sabelo sent out a public apology to his wife after publicly humiliating her.

Chef Xholani Sabelo breaks his silence

In the days following the scandal involving Chef Xholani Sabelo, where he was recorded bashing his new wife, Vuyokazi Nciweni, to his baby mama, he has now broken his silence.

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula, shared a video of the chef apologising to his wife and her family for humiliating her in the now-leaked voice notes:

"I admit that I was wrong. I admit that I made a mistake. Every relationship has challenges, and what I said about Vuyo wasn't true. I wasn't in a good space and ended up venting to the mother of my child. I'm really sorry to Vuyo and her family."

The chef claims that he was not in a good space when he vented to the mother of his child, who allegedly hoped they'd one day reconcile:

"The person who exposed me was hoping that we'd be fine because we have a child, but it didn't work out that way. However, I don't blame her, I blame myself. "

Mzansi reacts to Chef Xolani's apology

Netizens said the chef is only apologising because he was caught:

AneleSibalkhulu hoped:

"She better not fall for this class clown act."

Solo63093769 said:

"He's only apologising because it became public."

iThando asked:

"How is that even justifiable?"

Lush_Beauty1 wasn't buying it:

"He didn’t respect Vuyo, and he is only sorry now his voice notes are out in public. He wouldn’t be apologising if the VNs were not released. What is concerning is how he feels so free to talk about Vuyo to his baby mama."

Ngubenil wrote:

"This is not an apology."

