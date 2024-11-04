Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi has seemingly turned to God amid his divorce from Rachel Kolisi

The rugby star shared a bible verse about leaning to God during tough times a week after he announced his divorce

Meanwhile, Rachel Kolisi spoke out for the first time since the news and said she is focused on her healing

South African Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi is turning to God. The rugby star is going through a divorce from Rachel Kolisi.

Siya Kolisi's divorce from Rachel Kolisi has him drafting bible verses. Image: Marc Piasecki

Why Siya Kolisi shared a bible verse

The popular athlete Siya Kolisi star took to Instagram to post a picture of him and wrote a bible verse as his caption. Kolisi shared two verses from Proverbs 3, which speak about the importance of leaving to God during tough times

“Proverbs 3:5-6. 5 Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. 6 In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight,” Siya wrote.

This comes more than a week since he and Rachel Kolisi shared a joint statement announcing the end of their marriage.

Rachel Kolisi breaks silence following divorce announcement

Also sharing her thoughts and message of gratitude was Rachel Kolisi, who spoke out for the first time since the news and said she is focused on her healing.

“This is so hard. I have genuinely been overwhelmed by kindness and love, and I’m so grateful. Fully committed to my healing journey. Peace is my portion,” Rachel stated.

Fans comment on Siya's post

Of course, fans had plenty to say and they commented on his Instagram post. Seems like Siya forgot to switch off the comments on this post like he did on his previous ones.

barbaramarieimmelman' said:

"Dear Siya. We are truly saddened by the news of you and your beautiful Rachel. There are so many great reasons why you guys were seen as shining lights in our country and loved by sooo many South Africans and people around the world. We will still keep on praying for the both of you."

linamallon argued:

"I will never understand how people can quote Jesus and the works in every second breath and at the same time fail to live even by his simplest headlines."

ej.rsa wrote:

"The fact that she’s still your profile pic and your bio still has “husband” gives me hope."

Rachel Kolisi wanted a divorce in 2023

