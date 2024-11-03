Rachel Kolisi recently took to social media after they announced her divorce from Siya Kolisi after eight years of marriage

This Springboks captain and his soon-to-be ex-wife took the world by surprise when they announced the dissolution of their marriage

Rachel Kolisi's recently shared updates that broke many people's hearts, and people flooded her comment section

Rachel Kolisi recently took to the socials since announcing her divorce. Siya Kolisi has been in the headlines, and people have remained curious about where the two are headed.

Rachel Kolisi spoke out for the first time since announcing her divorce from Siya Kolisi. Image: @rachelkolisi

Many people were surprised to learn that the Boks captain's marriage was ending. Rachel Kolisi's first public address since their split stirred hearts.

Rachel Kolisi sounds heartbroken

In an Instagram post, Rachel admitted she was having a hard time. She thanked those who showed her support and that she is mostly focused on healing. Read the post below:

What you need to know about Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi

SA touched by Rcahel Kolisi post

People commented with words of comfort for Rachel. Read the touching comments:

zippo_zihle commented:

"You’re not at all alone, mama. You have an entire army of women behind you and a legion of God surrounding you."

mrs_makhubs said:

"You are such a wonderful mum and woman, Rachel; you were a wonderful wife, too. We watched you move from one city to another, country to country, looking for schools for your kids and making sure you included Siya's siblings. And you did it all with grace. We could see how exhausted you were at times, but you kept going.I am so sorry that you have to go through this."

nellygogela wrote:

"Oh, makoti, hang in there. The pain eventually disappears, and you realize you are better off. Ride this wave, forgive and choose friendship always."

bouwercarol gushed:

"You are such an incredible person, Rachel❤️ you are loved and loved."

miss_munyanyi advised:

"In every season, God is faithful. He will never put you in a season without equipping you with the necessary tools."

athinimabongo was emotional:

"Oh, man Rachel, how I pray that you guys can fix these."

hallahan_linda commented:

"The Lord knows your heart. There have been so many prayers for you both. It must be so hard when your life is so public. Much love."

ntombitsela was sympathetic:

"It will hurt and hurt until it doesn’t anymore. Spiritual strength to you."

alisonhofer wrote a heartfelt message:

"Rachel, dearest lady, you are never alone. And you don't need to say a word. We understand. Many of us have had to face this—the last thing we ever wanted. Here we are—despite fighting so hard for so long to have things turn out well. We truly understand. We all love you."

siphesihle612 comforted Rachel:

"You are truly amazing, and you have truly given it your all, now let Jesus lead the way and open doors for you.❤️"

Rachel Kolisi shared plans to divorce Siya last year

Briefly News previously reported that In a shocking twist, Rachel Kolisi revealed her intentions of divorcing Siya Kolisi in his documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.

Wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, spoke about her frustration over his wild partying lifestyle in the 2023 documentary. The show premiered on 24 February on Mnet.

Siya Kolisi was also open about his chaotic lifestyle, which was inclusive of heavy drinking and attending strip clubs as well as his spending.

