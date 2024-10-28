Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi resumed his social media activity following his divorce announcement

When he shared his latest posts, he was swarmed with salty comments from his followers

This prompted him to turn off his Instagram comments section on the latest post with Eben Etzebeth

Captain Siya Kolisi turned off his IG comments.Image: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi is uninterested in what fans have to say as he switched off his comments on Instagram.

Why Siya Kolisi turned off his IG comments

Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi is going about his business on Instagram following his shocking divorce announcement.

Following his joint statement with Rachel Kolisi, it has been business as usual as Kolisi posted content about rugby. In his latest post, he announced that he and his best friend, Eben Etzebeth, were headed to the United Kingdom.

Following his most recent posts, he was swarmed with mixed comments from his followers speaking about the divorce.

This eventually prompted him to turn off his comments section on the latest post.

Mzansi pokes Siya with questions about Rachel

Following his game with the Sharks, Siya shared an appreciative post along with his video.

Fans asked him about Rachel Kolisi and their marriage. Some of the responses include:

kamamgoh aside:

"May God restore everything in your life❤️❤️we love you man, we love Rachel, kids and your siblings ❤️❤️may God restore your family."

andrenalien.gr added:

"Unfortunately when you are a public figure and in South Africa especially, you are belonging to the people of South Africa. You gave them hope, you inspired them, you took on the job. Don't think everyone is going to be happy with your divorce. You are like the royal family of South Africa. After this some will love you, some will hate you, some will love to hate you. No amount of public relations management will fix that. Only time will."

itsjustyourgirlange claimed:

"Why did you do that to Rachel Siya....all she's ever done was for you and you're family 😢. She's only a human being, not a machine 😌"

pmonethi' shared:

"SIYA we are begging you to fix issues with your wife, do it for your kids, and, oh do it for the nation please🙏"

Siya Kolisi raps to ProKid in latest video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Siya Kolisi's fans were fascinated by a video showing Siya Kolisi's mood days before the divorce announcement, where he was rapping to the late ProKid's song.

Fans noted how happy he looked prior to making the shocking announcement.

