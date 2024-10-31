Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi has been crowned sports fanatics' favourite sports star

The famed athlete received recognition for his leadership and consistency around the field

This comes after he announced the ending of his marriage, which many fans are still struggling to believe

Sports fanatics hailed Siya Kolisi as their favourite athlete. Images: siyakolisi

Siya Kolisi's strides recently earned him the title of fans' favourite sports star.

Siya Kolisi hailed as favourite sports star

Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, recently captured the hearts of the Port Elizabeth newspaper, PE Express readers, who recognised his accomplishments as a leader and sportsman.

The Zwide-born athlete rose to stardom and made history as the first black captain of the Springboks, and recently helped the team earn their second consecutive win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Not only that, but the work of the Siya Kolisi Foundation, co-founded by him and his now ex-wife, Rachel, has touched many hearts as it aims to tackle issues of food scarcity and GBV, among others.

It was for these reasons that PE Express readers proudly crowned him their favourite sports star.

Siya Kolisi breaks his silence

The news of his accomplishment comes at a time when Siya and his family are coming to terms with his divorce from Rachel.

The couple released a joint statement that turned the country upside down as fans begged them to fix things while others refused to believe it as fact.

Siya later broke his silence with his first post since the announcement, but it was not to address the separation.

Instead, the Boks captain spoke about his match with the Sharks against Munster and flatly ignored fans' pleas for clarity about his divorce:

"Thank you so much for all the support, @sharksrugby family, and the people of KZN. It's great to be back here. See you soon, @dbntourism!"

Mzansi spots Siya Kolisi's lookalike

In more Siya Kolisi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a man who bore a striking resemblance to the Boks captain.

Netizens were in stitches after seeing side-by-side photos of Siya and his doppelgänger:

user6115876125542 said:

"Yoh, this country. Everything is a joke. Hayini ninani."

