“Our Captain”: Siya Kolisi Supports Springbok Women’s Rugby, SA Applauds Him

The Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, has urged each South African to come out in numbers and support the SA women's rugby

2025 is a big year for the ladies in sport as the Women's Rugby World Cup will be taking in England

The fans were amped over Siya's speech as they flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement

Siya Kolisi showed support for Springbok Women’s rugby, and SA applauded him. Image: Siya Kolisi and SA Women's Rugby

The South African national team captain, Siya Kolisi, has voiced his thoughts on the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

Siya Kolisi supports SA women's rugby

The Sharks player expressed their excitement by pointing out that 2025 will be a big year for the Springbok Women as they will be participating in the Women's Rugby World Cup, which will be taking place in England from the 22nd of August 2025 to the 27th of September 2025.

Siya urged people to buy tickets to support the ladies, as he would be there watching and cheering them on in a clip shared by Rugby World Cup on Instagram. The father of two went on to say the following:

"Everyone who loves a game of rugby, trust me, it will be worth every penny when you buy your ticket and go watch the women. Don't miss out. Get your tickets and go watch," he said in the video.

SA amped over Siya Kolisi's speech

Mzansi netizens expressed their excitement as they rushed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Buhle_aries said:

"I can’t wait, definitely purchasing the ticket!"

Ttbko expressed:

"Such a glorious person!"

Nompilo__mbanjwa wrote:

"Our Captain."

Valhalla_795 commented:

"Men supporting their sister team is my jam!"

