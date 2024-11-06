A hun touched the hearts of many social media users after sharing a post about her education endeavours

The lady took time to respond to the floods of comments which followed after her post

Social media users shared their own stories about going back to school, and others drew motivation on the lady's post

A TikTok user motivated many social media users after returning to university. Image: @tinadolwana1

Source: TikTok

I takes a lot of courage to go back to varsity especially when one is at an advanced age, but once a person finally does, the fulfilment that comes with achieving the qualification is amazing.

A TikTok user shared a video of her return to varsity, under her user handle @tinadolwana1, and attracted many comments from Mzansi peeps.

Education has no age limit

In the video, the thirty something year old lady is standing in front of a mirror taking a video of herself at the toilet of what looks like an airport. She accompanies her clip with the caption:

"Attending uni, in your thirties."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the lady support

The video attracted over 250 comments from social media users who motivated the hun to carry on with her studies even in her thirties. Some were motivated to go back after seeing her post while others shared beautiful stories of how they completed their degrees in their thirties.

User @iamkimberley.c added:

"Needed to see this. I’m starting undergrad next year as a 27 year old. You are not alone🌷🙏🏽."

User @King SirBarbie said:

"All the best stranger 🤌🏿 I got my first degree at 36 years. Attended “night school” (part time) passed 18/24 modules with distinction. You’ve go this. Go get them."

User @RB added:

"What an inspiration. i applied to pursue a Bachelor of Accounting Sciences and I'm 27."

User @username87307uu detailed:

"I'm 26 and have been thinking of going back and completing my PoliSci degree qha I felt like ngimdala kabi😅😅... this just motivated me 😭🥺."

User @wangkhanyetsa commented:

"Go for it fully! I did it and graduated at 35! The process will expose the sneaks, fakes and those who pray for your downfall but in the end the experience upgrades your entire life."

User @🎀Dee🎀shared:

"Oh stranger you gave me so much hope to try again 🤍."

Mom of five graduates from university

Briefly News previously reported on a Nigerian mom of five kids who celebrated her graduation after going back to university in an attempt to chase her dreams.

The post motivated social media users who took to the comment section to congratulate the mom who was showered with gifts by her family.

