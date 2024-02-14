Proving that teen pregnancy is not the end of the world was a young woman, @mimi_millions.rsa, in a recent TikTok video

The footage shows highlights of her journey from being pregnant, giving and going on to be accepted at Limpopo University

The determined woman looks forward to her son turning four years old and graduating from varsity

A teen mom shared her inspiring journey on TikTok, highlighting how she overcame challenges and got accepted to Limpopo University. Image: @mimi_millions.rsa

A young South African woman took to social media to share a personal testimony of overcoming teen pregnancy and still going for her dreams.

Woman picks up the pieces after teen pregnancy

TikTokker @mimi_millions.rsa posted a video thanking her mother for supporting her and encouraging her to go back to school after falling pregnant as a teenager.

The young woman went on to share how she picked herself up and went back to high school to do Grade 10 after taking a gap year.

@mimi_millions.rsa dedicated herself to her studies, ensuring she got good marks and eventually passed Grade 12 with a Bachelor's pass.

She got accepted to study at Limpopo University, where she continues to work hard on securing her degree and making her son, who is turning four this year, proud.

See the woman's inspiring journey below:

Mzansi moved by Limpopo student's story

Teenage pregnancy may come with a lot of public shame and inevitable challenges, but it is not the end of the world. And @mimi_millions.rsa's story is proof of that.

Many netizens responded to her video with positive comments and commended her for continuing to strive for her education. Others also encouraged her to continue to work hard and make her mom proud.

Onkarabetse replied:

"I'm a first year yoh ndi thuke ukufa sana.I don't know what to do."

Mika_Writes commented:

"Happy for you momma. Please work hard in uni as well ."

Kiyola Aesthetics reacted:

"I’m proud of you nana❤️."

rainbow ️‍ responded:

"Sometimes its only the support from people around you that helps you achieve your goals."

@chief Justice commented:

"I'm waiting for degree update only congratulations ."

user5624239924277 responded:

"Well done baby girl I'm proud of you. Work hard and make mommy more proud❤️."

Racheal256 said:

"Even me I gave birth at 16 but my mum took me back to school and graduated with a bachelor's degree in transport and logistics management thank you, lord."

