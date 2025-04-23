A woman who initially claimed to have slept with renowned Amapiano producer Kabza De Small, later apologised in a viral video

Nota Baloyi made a cheeky and suggestive post on X implying that Kabza De Small might have bribed the woman to withdraw her claims

Nota Baloyi's post sparked humourous and sarcastic responses from social media users

Nota Baloyi has levelled a damning allegation against Kabza De Small. The controversial music executive made the allegations while responding to a video of a woman apologising for claiming that she had bedded Kabza De Small.

Nota Baloyi suggests Kabza De Small bribed woman

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, 22 April, Nota Baloyi suggested that the woman who claimed to have slept with Kabza De Small, was paid to retract her statement. Nota, who has working knowledge of the music industry, cheekily responded to the video of the woman with the FNB eWallet USSD code. The post read:

“*120*277#”

Netizens weigh in on Nota's reaction

In the comments, netizens got the subtle suggestion and reacted with humour. Others questioned whether that was how he managed to have the serious charges against him dropped.

Here are some of the comments:

@TryHarder2024 joked:

“Option 4 😂😂 “

@Unathii1017 said:

“My goat can see through the bs😂😂”

@DisaRoboro agreed:

“Most definitely.”

@Umdvungemave responded:

“😂😂😂. It only works in SA. They are from Swaziland. You can tell by their accent.”

@lion_queeen asked:

“Is that what you did for your rape case to disappear?”

@MsValoyi replied:

“I've been saying.”

Nota Baloyi implied Kabza De Small might have paid woman to retract her claims. Image: kabelomotha_, lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Woman claims she slept with Kabza De Small

Meanwhile, Kabza De Small topped the trending charts on social media after a woman claimed to have slept with him.

The woman, who was in the company of her two other friends, claimed to have bedded the Imithandazo hitmaker.

In a follow-up video, the woman retracted her statement and apologised for claiming that she had slept with Kabza. She said the claims were made in jest and under the influence of alcohol.

She said she and her friends didn’t mean any of the things they said in the first video. Her apology video left a section of South Africans unimpressed, with some calling for Kabza De Small to take legal action and make an example of her and her friends.

Kabza De Small's alleged side chick speaks

This isn’t the first time Kabza De Small has hogged headlines for his trysts. In 2024, the muso was outed for allegedly cheating on his wife, Kamogelo Moropa, with a woman named Amahle Cele.

The allegations started with a picture of the two in bed together while Kabza was asleep. In the picture, Cele did not fully show her face. Then, controversial celebrity gossip monger, Musa Khawula, shared a short video of Amahle showing her face while Kabza was in bed with her.

In a live video, Cele declared her love for Kabza and said she was okay with being his second wife.

DJ Sbu defends Kabza De Small from cheating allegations

Nota Baloyi's reaction to Kabza De Small's latest scandal contrasts with his close associate DJ Sbu.

Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu attempted to defend Kabza De Small from the cheating allegations but it backfired.

DJ Sbu used an old joke about Kabza De Small not sleeping because he keeps producing hit songs. Sbu implied that he would never sleep.

