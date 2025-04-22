Nota Baloyi is back to his old ways despite apologising for his controversial statement on DJ Sbu's podcast, The Hustlers Corner SA

Nota took to X and urged the government to expropriate not only the land but also water resources, specifically dams

The statement sparked a heated debate on social media, with some agreeing with Nota, while others raised concerns

Nota Baloyi urged the government to expropriate the dams. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi is living proof that a leopard never changes its spots. The former music executive is back on social media, stirring up trouble despite recently apologising for his controversial statements.

Nota Baloyi calls for the expropriation of dams

After his recent brush with the law, a section of Mzansi expected Nota Baloyi to be on his best behaviour. On Monday, 21 April, he took to his X account and weighed in on the ongoing conversation around land expropriation. Nota took things a little further. His post read:

“We don’t just need the land; we need the water too. Expropriate all dams!”

Nota Baloyi's suggestion sparks debate

In the comments, several netizens agreed with his sentiments and suggested what else could be expropriated. Some highlighted the consequences of a chaotic expropriation process.

Here are some of the comments:

@IsaacMbongela responded:

“Not you again. Maybe you should join the EFF.”

@Gabula_Maklane concurred:

“You’re right. We can’t just focus on the land; the resources that sustain life are just as important. We need a full reclamation, land, water, and everything that should be ours.”

@Nkunzemhlophe suggested:

“Specifically, what is under the land. Stop the twisted farm bla bla. We want the minerals.”

@RONIN_JimNjAcK highlighted:

“I thought you knew the battle in Limpopo is no longer about the land but water to irrigate.”

@DylanGStains argued:

“You can expropriate the dams, but can you manage them? We’ve seen the consequences when ideology takes precedence over competence. The water won’t flow just because of catchy slogans.”

@Tonyb50Ab explained:

“The dams sit on the land you want to expropriate, so it would be automatic. Also, the big dams are already under the government's control. I don't think you thought your statement through.”

@Danumba9 said:

“Water is a basic human right and a natural resource. How they are still privately owned baffles me. I understand mines and farms to a certain extent (nakhona ngino but). This is something we really need to fight for because water is expensive because of such.”

@GriffinGre12276 said:

"They’re privatising water under our noses. The dam in the Free State, Qwaqwa, is full to capacity, but the people do not have access to water. There’s no explanation whatsoever from the municipality as to why there’s no water. In most areas, people go 6-7 months without water."

Nota Baloyi urged the government to expropriate dams. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Gareth Cliff calls Nota Baloyi a racist

Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff recently called Nota Baloyi a racist. He stated he would never invite him to his show after Nota's controversial comments about white people.

Speaking during an episode of DJ Sbu's The Hustlers Corner SA, Nota claimed that the white people in South Africa were inferior.

Social media shared mixed opinions on Gareth Cliff's reaction, with some agreeing with him while others agreed with Nota.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News