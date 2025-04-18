Thuli Phongolo previously hogged headlines following claims she buys cheap knockoffs after showing off her new Louis Vuitton bag

The allegations probably got around to the Generations: The Legacy actress who seemingly responded to the claims with another Instagram post paired with a clever pun as a caption

Netizens reacted to her latest picture, with some criticising her for not investing or donating the money

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Thuli P clapped back at allegations she purchases fake designer bags. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo seemingly responded to allegations that she purchases fake designer bags from China.

Thuli P responds to fake LV bag allegations

The South African media personality trended after the Twitter (X) fashion police scrutinised a picture of her Louis Vuitton Capucine handbag she shared on her Instagram story. Briefly News couldn't find the bag allegedly worth R100K, on the official Louis Vuitton website.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday 17 April, Thuli P shared pictures wearing a form-fitting black bodysuit holding a heart-shaped ALAIA Le Cœur bag in strass suede goatskin. She paired the pictures with a play on the word ALAIA suggesting that she’s too classy to debate with a liar. The post was captioned:

“I can’t debate with ALIAR, I’m in ALAIA 😌”

Entertainment and current affairs news blog, MDNNews reshared the picture on X. The post was captioned:

“Thuli Phongolo shows off Alaïa Le Coeur Grommet Leather Crossbody Bag costing R40 000.”

Netizens react to Thuli P's new bag

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Some argued that the actress, who recently rejoined Generations: The Legacy, should be investing or donating her money instead of spending it on material things. Others resurfaced the allegations that the bag was Chinese and cheaper.

Here are some of the comments:

@Ntombenhle124 argued:

“Financial literacy should have been compulsory time ago in schools. How does it make sense for people to spend so much money on material things instead of investing it or something? Next thing they'll be asking for donations 🙄”

@khanyewestis said:

“It's either these celebs are being scammed or they have been scamming us. Just because they're celebs we tend to think the prices are legit. So, basically the value of clothes depends on who's wearing them not the other way around 🤔”

@Mivusiwe said:

“That ain't worth R40,000. Chinese make that and you can get it at less than R1,000. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤭”

@BabonkeL suggested:

“Dj Karri would have used this money to help needy people.”

@ZYantolo7 queried:

“Where does this lady get so much money to buy these unnecessary expensive bags?”

@bruce_tabudi said:

“It's a pity we can't control someone who has worked hard for his/her money, but I would have donated something for school kids.”

Thuli P responded to allegations she buys fake designer bags. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli P lists house for sale after buying new one

Briefly News previously reported that Thuli P listed her Bryanston home for sale on the Hamilton Properties website. This came after she flexed her recent property purchase and became the owner of two properties. Thuli P spent R9 million on her new property.

She listed her old property for R7.4 million on Hamilton's Properties website. Thuli P expressed heartache at the prospect of selling her old house, which holds special memories.

Source: Briefly News