A young South African entrepreneur flexed her China imports after the Chinese exposed the luxury market

The Mzansi woman was previously criticised for stocking ‘fake’ goods before the world knew who the real manufacturers were

In a recent clip, she posted her products with their prices, enticing social media users to purchase from her

The ongoing trade war China has with America has exposed a lot of things, one of them being the luxury market.

One lady showed off her luxurious products from China.

Source: TikTok

Many Chinese manufacturers are plugging the world with their affordable products compared to what luxury brands offer.

Woman shows off China imports

A young South African entrepreneur had the last laugh after China exposed the luxury market. The 19-year-old businesswoman was previously ridiculed for stocking products from China to resell to her clients in Mzansi.

South Africans called her goods fake and slammed her with negative comments. Today, many people want to get their hands on the luxurious goods sold at factory prices.

The lady posted some of her China imports on TikTok, which enticed people to join her resellers' group. She bought a Stanley Cup for R165, a Ted Baker tote bag for R280, and Galxboy slides for R450.

She captioned her video:

“POV: You decided to give China imports a chance. Months ago, I posted this video, and it was followed by many negative comments such as ‘those things are fake’ and all. Now that you know that the luxury brands you're always praising are made in China, it means you can now order from me. I have all the brands you'd like to buy.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi intrigued by China imports

Social media users were enticed to buy Chinese imports after a lady showed off her order online:

SA was amazed by cheap luxurious products from China.

Source: TikTok

@karabomoeletsi02 was impressed with the products:

“Original. Straight from the source.”

@Rozwas shared her supplier’s name:

“No, we have our supplier, sisi, Jack Mabaso.”

@Rv_nessa pointed out why the lady received negativity:

“The hate is probably coming from you selling Galxboy! Local brands should be respected.”

@Papi Mbobo explained his happiness:

“I thought I was broke until China rescued us.”

@🧚🏾‍♂️ was stunned by the super low prices:

“The fact that Stanley cups are only R165. Nah, people like getting ripped off.”

@Slindile Samantha Sk apologised for not knowing better sooner:

“No, we are sorry, man. We didn't know better. How do we order? I want everything!”

@Thubelihle Ndumiso made a confession in the comments:

“My sister, I’m jealous.”

@braceface pointed out:

“All of a sudden, everyone wants to buy.”

