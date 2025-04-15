People from China woke up and decided to expose the American luxury market and plugged many people with suppliers

From clothes to cars, the Chinese have been sharing valuable information online about the goods enjoyed by the rest of the world

Mzansi was excited to learn about the affordable prices of cars in China compared to their local dealerships

The American President Donald Trump seems to have started a war with the wrong country after initiating a tariff war with China.

The Chinese and their leaders expressed the uselessness of the United States' contribution to their economy.

SA amazed by price of Polo in China

China has shared how little they cared about losing the US market estimated to be 15%. After the American president, Donald Trump initiated a tariff war, China showed up guns blazing and outed America’s luxury lies.

Over the weekend, Chinese people logged onto social media to plug people with reliable suppliers who manufactured goods for some of the most luxurious brands. One guy who named himself Jack Mabaso, spoke to South African people about a car they adored, the VW Polo.

Mabaso shared that the starting price for a VW Polo in China is R179K, while it’s R355K in South Africa:

“It’s about 98% higher than ours.”

He acknowledged that the car is made in South Africa and argued that the car parts are imported from China with a 20% tariff:

“Where is that 78%? Don’t blame your government too much, I actually like Ramaphosa.”

Mabaso shared that although the car is cheaper in his country, people don’t like it:

“Last month, only 64 Polos were sold in China.”

South Africans were excited by the information and planned to splurge majorly on Chinese goods that were once reserved for wealthy people, including iPhones and Hermès bags that many celebrities saw as financial investments.

Mzansi is amazed by cheap Polo in China

Social media users were stunned by the generous Chinese guy:

A Chinese guy shared the affordable car prices in his country compared to SA. Image: @picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

@chrystal.jpg commented:

“Petition to put a car section on Shein.”

@sange said:

“Dankie China for featuring us.”

@Bafedi Kgaphola excitedly announced:

“We are driving this year and wearing Hermès and Gucci.”

@Nale_nombula asked:

“Hi, bestie, don’t you have one for R1650?”

@Lasizwe was sent by his older brother:

”Lungile is asking what he can get for R10k?”

@Micayla Mitchell chuckled:

“Why is no one talking about the fact that this guy's name is Jack Mabaso?”

@Beserde Boutique requested bigger things:

“How much is a helicopter?”

