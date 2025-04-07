SA Annoyed by Chap Trying to Plug Mzansi With 'Best' Chocolate Factory in JHB
- One South African youngster annoyed Mzansi when he tried to plug them with a chocolate factory in Johannesburg
- Most people had a different image in mind when the young man offered to take them on a digital tour
- When the guy’s content did not meet his audience’s standards, they went off on him in the comments
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
One young South African explorer could no longer gate-keep one of his must-visit spots in Johannesburg.
The young man had pure intentions when he plugged Mzansi with his new favourite hang-out spot.
Explorer plugs SA with chocolate factory
A young explorer, Quinton Khumala, had a great time after spotting a new eatery in Johannesburg. The chap decided to share the low-key place with his internet friends on TikTok:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
“Let me take you to the best Chocolate Factory in Johannesburg. Are you a Chocolate lover in Johannesburg? Well, worry no more, I've got you. Try the Chocolate Factory in Bedford View with your Family and Friends.”
“Kimmie and Horace”: People likened a famous TikTok couple to Tyler Perry's Netflix characters in viral TikTok
The guy posted that there’s a lovely chocolate factory in Johannesburg named, ‘Chocolate Factory’ located Bedfordview, Germiston. The interior looked incredible with calm scenery.
The shop has great treats all around:
“Have a walk around and try to find all the sweetest chocolates and cakes.”
The chap and his date ordered some warm beverages and later got some mouthwatering cheesy sandwiches. Khumalo assured Mzansi:
“The place is very romantic and family-friendly too.”
South Africans were expected something different from what the chap showed in his post. Some of them expected similar scenes to the famous movie, 'Charlie and The Chocolate Factory'.
Mzansi was not fully impressed with the digital tour and filled up the chap’s comments section with complaints.
See the digital tour below:
Mzansi unpleased by chocolate factory
Social media users called out an explorer after he tried to plug them with a chocolate factory in Johannesburg:
@Sis Hope 🎀 was disappointed:
“Me waiting to see candy and chocolate.”
@sbuda asked:
“Will I meet Willy Wonka there?”
@tshiamomodise001 wondered:
“But where's the chocolate?”
@Quinton Khumalo replied to the above comment:
“The one in the first picture. The one with two legs.”
@julz was disappointed:
“So you went to a chocolate factory to eat a sandwich?”
@Happiness Rifumo explained her disappointment:
“When I go to work, I always pass here. Oh my God, I thought it was a chocolate factory where they were making chocolates. I'm so disappointed in myself.
@Nefelibata announced:
“They wanted to see Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.”
@Quinton Khumalo replied:
“I see, and thus what they wanted to see. Now they are coming for my head.”
@Pinkie M said:
“Lord! I'm so broken. My excitement when I saw this. I thought you were going to indulge in chocolate.”
3 More plugs by Briefly News
- South Africa's favourite domestic worker plugged Mzansi with a home-hack to get rid of rats in the ceiling.
- Mzansi's Mbali Nhlapho plugged South Africa with a simple hack to keep flies away and trended on TikTok.
- A South African hun plugged Mzansi digital creators with 12 spots to take stunning photos around Cape Town.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News (joined in 2024). Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. Chuma has 3 years of experience as a journalist. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za