SA Annoyed by Chap Trying to Plug Mzansi With 'Best' Chocolate Factory in JHB

One South African youngster annoyed Mzansi when he tried to plug them with a chocolate factory in Johannesburg

Most people had a different image in mind when the young man offered to take them on a digital tour

When the guy’s content did not meet his audience’s standards, they went off on him in the comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One young South African explorer could no longer gate-keep one of his must-visit spots in Johannesburg.

One chap plugged Mzansi with his favourite chocolate factory in Johannesburg. Image: @quintonkhumalo

Source: TikTok

The young man had pure intentions when he plugged Mzansi with his new favourite hang-out spot.

Explorer plugs SA with chocolate factory

A young explorer, Quinton Khumala, had a great time after spotting a new eatery in Johannesburg. The chap decided to share the low-key place with his internet friends on TikTok:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Let me take you to the best Chocolate Factory in Johannesburg. Are you a Chocolate lover in Johannesburg? Well, worry no more, I've got you. Try the Chocolate Factory in Bedford View with your Family and Friends.”

The guy posted that there’s a lovely chocolate factory in Johannesburg named, ‘Chocolate Factory’ located Bedfordview, Germiston. The interior looked incredible with calm scenery.

The shop has great treats all around:

“Have a walk around and try to find all the sweetest chocolates and cakes.”

The chap and his date ordered some warm beverages and later got some mouthwatering cheesy sandwiches. Khumalo assured Mzansi:

“The place is very romantic and family-friendly too.”

South Africans were expected something different from what the chap showed in his post. Some of them expected similar scenes to the famous movie, 'Charlie and The Chocolate Factory'.

Mzansi was not fully impressed with the digital tour and filled up the chap’s comments section with complaints.

See the digital tour below:

Mzansi unpleased by chocolate factory

Social media users called out an explorer after he tried to plug them with a chocolate factory in Johannesburg:

One chap caught smoke after plugging SA with a chocolate factory. Image: @quintonkhumalo

Source: TikTok

@Sis Hope 🎀 was disappointed:

“Me waiting to see candy and chocolate.”

@sbuda asked:

“Will I meet Willy Wonka there?”

@tshiamomodise001 wondered:

“But where's the chocolate?”

@Quinton Khumalo replied to the above comment:

“The one in the first picture. The one with two legs.”

@julz was disappointed:

“So you went to a chocolate factory to eat a sandwich?”

@Happiness Rifumo explained her disappointment:

“When I go to work, I always pass here. Oh my God, I thought it was a chocolate factory where they were making chocolates. I'm so disappointed in myself.

@Nefelibata announced:

“They wanted to see Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.”

@Quinton Khumalo replied:

“I see, and thus what they wanted to see. Now they are coming for my head.”

@Pinkie M said:

“Lord! I'm so broken. My excitement when I saw this. I thought you were going to indulge in chocolate.”

3 More plugs by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News