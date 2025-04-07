A famous TikTok couple went viral after trying out a viral TikTok trend and posted it online

The pair showed off their goofy personalities and captured their hilarious behaviour on camera

People were amazed by the couple’s visible age gap and likened them to characters from a Tyler Perry Netflix series

An American woman has her older man plastered all over her TikTok and proudly documents life with him.

The woman receives princess treatment from her boyfriend, who ensures his lady experiences the soft life.

Woman shows relationship with blesser

The funny couple playfully pushed each other around as though they despised one another, but it was all for content, and the hun posted the video with the caption:

“Nothing ever goes right with us.”

Their playful personalities complement each other well, making millions of people laugh as they scroll on TikTok. The 71-year-old chap is dedicated to giving his younger partner the princess treatment as he shows her the finer things in life.

The hun’s TikTok is a documentary of her wholesome relationship with the older chap. He opens doors for his lady, goes on luxurious vacations, and never fails to spoil her rotten with his riches.

Social media users likened the pair to Tyler Perry’s characters on his latest Netflix offering, ‘Beauty in Black’. The people saw a real-life version of Horace and Kimmie's potential fairytale.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People amazed by woman’s life with blesser

Social media was amazed by one lady who was not afraid to show off her relationship with her 71-year-old man:

@Kendasia Harris💋 claimed to understand the woman’s reasoning:

“I don’t blame you!”

@lolafarins_ was reminded of Tyler Perry’s famous Netflix characters:

“Someone said, Kimmie and Horace. It’s so true.”

@Thomslina thought he had the young woman’s plan figured out:

“Pushing him to his early grave, so you take all the properties? No, don’t mind me,-I’m just a hater.”

@Aaliyah Muhammad cheered the woman on:

“Get that bag, sis.”

@Karma_Memela shared:

“My biggest fear is my dad dating someone like you.”

@Queen Sekgapane pointed out:

“Lol, you are ready to pull the plug.”

@KingKarine. was stunned by the goofy and staged content:

“Oh my God, why did you push him?”

