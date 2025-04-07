One lady became the laughing stock on social media after sharing her latest purchase from Mr Price

The hun posted what a family member said when they saw her new splurge, which floored South Africans

People on Facebook collectively agreed that the item looked like a scary sea creature and roasted her for it

A South African lady hopped on the now-viral trend by purchasing from the popular Mr Price shoe collection.

One lady was roasted for her taste in fashion.

Source: Facebook

The fashionista bought a pair of flat, pointy shoes that her cousin disliked. She likened them to a sea creature.

Lady’s Mr Price shoes roasted by SA

A young South African lady, Amahle Nunu, followed a new trend of wearing stylish flat shoes. The fashionista spotted a lovely pair of slippers at Mr Price and purchased them.

When Nunu got home, her cousin expressed her dislike for the shoes and likened them to a shark because of their pointy shape. The hun told Mzansi that she was underwhelmed by her cousin’s reaction and only wore them a month later:

“I bought these last month, and I feel judged.”

Nunu posted her new shoes on Facebook and floored many of her internet friends with her ‘odd’ purchase. Some agreed with the cousin, comparing the pair of slippers to the giant sea creature.

See the Facebook post below:

The return of flat shoes

Pumps have made a fabulous return, with the world’s top models recreating famous noughties looks. Kendall Jenner was one of the American celebrities spotted numerous times rocking the shoes. Glamour UK predicted that flat shoes would take over as more celebrities gravitate towards the chic Parisian look.

Flats can be paired with a cute pair of jeans, athleisure or a lovely dress. H&M, Zara, and other fashion retailers have stocked up on pumps as they make a promising return.

One hun's fashion choices were roasted by SA.

Source: Facebook

Mzansi roasts woman’s shoes

South Africans were unimpressed with one woman’s Mr Price shoes and roasted her:

@Ngweletshetshe Yama Jola laughed at the lady:

“Your shoes look like angry sharks.”

@Lilitha Bici agreed with the woman’s cousin:

“But for real, now that you’re wearing them, they look like a shark.”

@Salizwa Marwanqana wrote in the comments:

“I couldn’t help but laugh.”

@Uyanda Ayama Tom explained:

“Mine are white. I wore them at work and I went home barefoot because I couldn’t stand how everyone was laughing at me.”

@Thando Bhilimani commented:

“Oh, but you also like things.”

@Asemahle Nunu was happy that more people agreed with her:

“Other people see what I saw? Oh we, cousin.”

@Msindwana Kungenceba Bungcwele said:

“The shoes are only beautiful when you’re holding them.”

@Lihle Nunu shared:

“They are very sharp and are shark-like.”

Source: Briefly News