A young gay South African man floored South Africa when he and his married boyfriend found themselves in a bit of a pickle

The married man’s wife returned home earlier than expected and things got a little bit tricky for the boys

Social media users were dusted and had a lot of questions that they planted in the comments section of the post

One South African once said that married men are the most single people to ever exist in the dating pool.

A chap shared a bit about his affair with a married man. Image: @siphosethusihawu1

Source: TikTok

We saw it with the blessers and the sugar daddies who look for love in the streets while their wives take care of their children.

Gent shares what he did when his married boyfriend’s wife came home early

Things got a bit tricky when a married man’s plans with his boyfriend fell through when his wife sent an alarming message. The pair were enjoying quality time when they heard the wife come home.

The young chap, Siphosethu Sihawu shared proof that the married guy was the one who reached out to him. Sihawu posted a screenshot of the message he got:

“I am married so I am looking for a person who is looking for fun.”

The pair started their affair right away and spent time together in the blesser’s home. Things took a turn for the worse when the wife unexpectedly got home earlier than usual.

Sihawu jumped out of the bed and hid in the closet with his clothes in his hands. He pulled the famous emergency exit and kept quiet as though he were in a famous movie scene.

The gent filmed his experience and floored Mzansi with how terrified he was by the failed meet-up. Some social media users doubted that the event was true but went along with the hilarious storyline.

The clip generated over half a million views, 296 comments, 25.4K likes, 464 saves, and over 1.2K reshares.

Watch TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to affair going south in viral TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 296 comments:

A gent shared the struggles of dating a married man. Image: @siphosethusihawu1

Source: TikTok

@Cyamthanda🌻 shared:

“You are degrading yourself self, mama, you deserve better.”

@God’sOwnLee🌻 favoured the affair:

“You can never shame a shameless person darling. I’m here for it.”

@mamqwathi😍😍😍😍😍 decided:

“This is not right.”

@TheeSFM🇿🇦 asked:

“If you are proud why hide? Pride?”

@Thabiso Mokhatshane advised:

“Chomi, just teleport.”

@Asah-de-Vocalist💙💫 laughed:

“Lol, did I not die?”

@thatile_m confessed:

“I have so many questions.”

@It’s Gabie asked:

“For how long were you hiding in there?”

@@shanchula wrote:

“My crush has been caught.”

