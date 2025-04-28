A heartbroken man could not hold back his tears after suffering two big losses at the same time, which led to an online meltdown

The man's clip went viral after it was shared on TikTok, showing him in a helpless state, mourning the two losses

Thousands of social media users flooded the comment section, praising the man's girlfriend for her bravery, while others saw the loss as a redirection from God

In some African cultures, men and boys are taught that men don't cry, especially in public, but one local gent did not care about that and shared his heartbreak while breaking down online.

The man, TikTok user @bhekisisa.mfihlak, shared his clip on the streaming platform and it went viral, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who found his clip entertaining and others who felt sorry for him.

The man shares his heartbreak

The short clip shows @bhekisisa.mfihlak sobbing like a baby while resting his head on the headboard in his room. He cries uncontrollably, filling his face with tears, while using one hand to cover his mouth as a way to try and block the floods of tears. In the video caption, he shares that after he lost his job, his woman also left him, leaving him helpless and emotional, as he now has to deal with the double punch.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the man's video

The viral clip attracted 1.7M views, 124K likes, and 39K comments from social media users who shared divided views. Many were amused by the heartbroken man, saying he unfortunately had to take on for men. Some, however, sympathised with him and promised that he would be alright. Others told him to forget about women and focus on getting a job and reshaping his life, promising he'd attract better women after that.

User @Matsakisi said:

"Go and look for another job. Put yourself together, and never go back to her. All of us as ladies in 🇿🇦🇿🇦 we are now living for Revenge diaries, my brother."

User @Fifiza commented:

"She never loved you, my brother. Just go watch Revenge Diaries and grab some ideas."

User @Sk shared:

"She did you a favour. It's a blessing. When God wants to bless you, he starts by taking everything from you and removing bad elements in your life."

User @Mbalentle Mba added:

"If a man can leave a pregnant woman, argh, this is nothing, my brother.. You'll get another job, that's all that matters."

User @Priscilla S Ngwenya said:

"Good for her, clever girl nisenza iylima too much nina it's how you treated her while you worked that made her leave you,

User @DR MGWEVU shared:

"Sorry mfowethu (brother), everything will be OK, keep moving until you gtt another joy, uNkulu Nkulu nabadala babe nawe (may the Lord and your ancestors be with you)😭."

