One of the three young men who cycled from Limpopo to Cape Town in 14 days shared a video of himself, excited to be travelling to Joburg, not in the same mode of transport he arrived in

The gent couldn't help himself and shared a childhood song they used to chant when they saw transport, in a cute video shared on TikTok

The clip went viral, with social media users flooding the comment section, sharing how much he reminded them of their younger days, and others saying they deserve everything good coming to them

Limpopo cyclist Gauta sang a childhood chant, excited to take his first flight. Image: gautamx

Source: TikTok

Gauta BMX, the 22-year-old cyclist who is part of the three young men who left Limpopo in their bikes, headed to Cape Town and made it all safely, was captured at the airport walking to the aircraft excited like a kid in a candy store.

He shared his clip on his TikTok handle @gautabmx, attracting massive views, likes and comments from social media users who were deeply moved by his happiness.

The young man's excited to see a plane

The clip starts with the Gauta BMX walking on the passenger walkthrough of the apron at the Cape Town International Airport, carrying a sports bag. He starts reciting a childhood chant that they used to sing as young kids whenever they saw an aeroplane flying in the sky, calling it a 'flying machine'.

The excited young fella carries on until he reaches the stairs to the aircraft door while having his hands in the air. Once the aircraft had landed, the Captain acknowledged their presence on the flight while thanking passengers for flying with his airline, and others clapped in excitement for them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the young cyclist

The clip reached 1.1 million views, 120k likes, and 3.6k comments from social media users who flooded Gauta's feed, commenting on how happy his video made them feel. Many loved how he easily expressed happiness, saying his excitement cheered them up.

Some jokingly called for TV channels to give him a gig, saying he would do well on a kids' show. Others were happy to see that they were not cycling back to Limpopo, thanking everyone who had supported the boys through their journey.

The three cyclists arrived at an airport full of people waiting to welcome them at OR Tambo International Airport. Image: Gauta BMX

Source: Facebook

User @DidiMokgapa said:

"Gauta is healing his inner child😂😂."

User @bra nfana added:

"🤣 Imagine they thought you were gonna cycle back, but GOD said no, you're flying back ❤️🙏."

User @Kane commented:

"This boy knows how to make me cry like a baby 😭😭😭 he deserves everything in this life 😭."

User @MaEl shared:

"This one is forever happy 🥰🥰🥰I love his energy ✊🏽."

User @Moselakgomo Mohlala said:

"Well done, my boy. All the best after this.... Keep DJ Kari and Karrination on your shoulder all the time."

User @dinniemukhithi 🇿🇦 added:

"We all went through this stage of looking at the Amchini when hitting those clouds and suddenly disappearing. Yeah, as kids."

