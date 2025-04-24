A young lady who wished God had given us the chance to choose our fathers shared her WhatsApp conversations with her absent father

The mostly one-sided chats were posted on TikTok, painting a sad child who was longing for her father's care and support

Social media users flooded the comment section, apologising on the man's behalf, and giving her love, reassuring her she wasn't alone

An uncaring father became a topic of discussion after his daughter shared messages asking for his assistance on important things, and he chose an easy way out of the situation.

The young woman shared her post on her TikTok handle @e_nqab, leaving many social media users saddened by the dad's lack of care and support.

The woman seeks assistance from her dad

The clip starts with @e_nqab expressing how she wished God allowed us to choose the men we wished to be our fathers. It transitions to show her WhatsApp feed with her dad, dating back from March 1st, when she called him before 7 pm and he did not answer. The next day, he sent a cold "Molo", and when his daughter called him, he did not answer again. On March 28, he blue-ticked her, read her greeting and did not respond.

On April 3rd, she asked him to help out with other things needed for her graduation, politely asking him to please notify her if he wouldn't be able to. He ignored her after that for many days. After he ignored her R150 assistance request, she poured out her heart, writing an emotional message informing him that she was officially cutting ties with him, as he had never shown interest in being her father, in any way possible.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi is touched by the lady's video

The clip went viral on the app, attracting 985K views, 68K likes, and 3.9K comments from social media users who advised @e_nqab not to contact her dad. Many reminded her that she had made it in life until her age without his presence, physically and financially, promising that nothing would change. Some offered to give her the R150 he refused to help her with, and others shared similar stories of their own.

User @user1639060302474 shared:

"Absent fathers are heartless kubo bonke lm telling you."

User @ZazaB♥️said:

"Used to do this until one day i woke up and decided to block him its been 10years now without speaking or seeing him and im at peace.""

User @Tabs commented:

"Share your qualifications dear sizame iwork ngku. It's de new financial year in most companies including mine. Your pain we felt it growing up even as single mothers but we made it. Masincedisane (let's help each other)."

User @mentesnazo379 added:

"This is painful, can I give you something little for graduation as donation 💔💔."

User @IRIS said:

"This was me in primary. My mom asked me to stop bothering him, I stopped. Fast forward, I graduated, bought a house and 2 cars. I went for his mom's burial the embarrassment on his wen I arrived 🥰."

User @Bonie Bonie shared:

"Askies baby girl ❤️we can share my father. He doesn't have much, but he has a big heart ♥️. Love is something you will never be short off. he has raised so many kids including neighbors."

