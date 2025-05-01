A South African gent shared a vlog about the "shack" he was living in China, and people loved his commentary

The man spoke about how the city of Shanghai had been built very quickly and shared all the lovely things his apartment had

People across the country were intrigued by the clip and complimented him on his luxurious living space

An SA gent had tongues wagging when he flexed his apartment in China. Images: azariakhoza

Source: TikTok

A South African man flexed his fancy "Shack" while staying in China, and people couldn't get enough of it. The gent started off his blog by giving people a brief history of Shanghai. He spoke about how it was a run-down area about 30 years ago, and that the Chinese government worked hard to develop the city. He was about to explain more, but stopped because he didn't want to get too political.

Travels across the ocean

TikTokker azariakhoza is a presenter at the SABC and loves sharing what he does in life. His TikTok page is filled with all the stuff he gets up to in life, and it seems that he lives quite an interesting one. He has shared several videos of himself presenting. The show he presents discusses important issues affecting society these days.

He is quite experienced in sharing information, making his mini vlog engaging.

See the video below:

Luxury in China

The man showed off his apartment after sharing the background of Shanghai. He showed off the fancy apartment he was staying in and mentioned that it was part of the Hilton line of properties found in the UK.

Shanghai is a popular tourist destination in China. Image: Atlandide Phototravel

Source: Getty Images

China has developed rapidly over the years and has become a massive tourist destination for many people worldwide. South Africans loved the video, and some had questions about the apartment.

Read the comments below:

Thembilicious said:

"Your shack look like a luxurious hotel, very beautiful and cosy. Tell me you got the iron and ( slippers and gowns) there 😊😊😊 Lovely place."

user8469646780453 mentioned:

"Nice my brother, enjoy your stay, I like the t-shirt of your late mother, unawe always cause you loved her, she's so lucky, may her soul rest."

Musa Xulu commented:

"In SA we have politicians NOT leaders... No politician can ever build anything, our politicians when they see such, all they think of is 'how can I steal more at home so I can keep coming here?'"

Mashabalala omuhle shared:

"You guys are so tempting Jehovah 🥺🥺🥺 I’ll quit teaching in SA stru Nasi."

Sebolelo_Khumalo posted:

"I love the town it's clean and beautiful, your hotel smells fresh and nice. Thanks for the update 🥰"

Godfather said:

"South African leaders they don't care about this country my brother. 💔 Their focus is to steal nje"

TeeJay🇿🇦 mentioned:

"That's the thing about China... Everything is classy. Ahhh the walks on the bridges at night, shops operating 24hrs 😍 Safety 👌🏼Their history makes the resilient and self reliant. They know poverty."

