A petrol attendant won the hearts of Mzansi when he shared a vlog showing what his everyday life is like

The gent is a content creator who shared videos on what he is usually up to, which includes showing his living space

South Africans loved the video and applauded the man for how he lives, while others suggested he should keep doing what he does

South Africans enjoyed a vlog that a petrol attendant shared online. Images: mahlare64

Source: TikTok

A petrol attendant had South Africans glued to their screens when he shared a vlog about a day in his life. The one-minute clip starts with the man pouring some water into a wash bowl to get ready. It then immediately cuts to him cooking samp on the stove, and him feeling it in the pot to see if its going well. South Africans loved how relatable the clip is.

Content for the masses

TikTokker mahlare64 continued his vlog by showing him put some meat into a little plastic dish on the floor. He then heads back to his two plate stove to continue his cooking, adding some butter to the samp. He then adds different ingredients to the same and then chops up some vegetables to make a stew with the meat.

Watch the video below:

Vlogging and lifestyle content

The content creator has many videos like the one he shared, and one of them has clocked over a million views. People seem to be drawn to his humble way of life, and many commenters shared that he should continue doing what he's doing.

The gent has tons of vlogs showing his humble life. Image: sutiporn somnam

Source: Getty Images

Some of his videos show what he gets up to on his job. South Africans praised the clip he shared and encouraged him to keep pushing.

Read the comments below:

ObedNdlovu said:

"Guys you can agree with me. It is hard to find a clean two hot plate stove. Let's give this guy his credit for having his clean."

Donald Majosi mentioned:

"The next thing a debit order will want to come into your life and derail you... Stay focused bra 👌"

Justice commented:

"I don’t know if it’s the relatability of the content, video quality or authenticity, but this is such a heart-warming content 👌"

Ntombi kaMkhwibi (Prinaya7) shared:

"I love how realistic vlogs are getting now… Real people just living their realest lives 🌱"

nickytea16 posted:

"This guy is next level... He should stay single. This looks peaceful."

Mmirwa said:

"Bro just stay single, if not she won't clean the same way or put more effort than you do. Trust me."

Solethu mentioned:

"You look like you're good with managing your finances. Do consider Unisa Business School. I am sure you can find funding."

