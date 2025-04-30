A group of petrol attendants expressed their frustration and made serious allegations against their company

A group of petrol attendants in South Africa caused a massive stir online over their allegations towards their employer.

Petrol attendants allegedly working without pay

One of the workers took to TikTok under the handle @noxladymsk, where she shared a video of how they sat in a store at their workplace with looks of frustration and despair.

The group of petrol attendants came forward with allegations that they have been working without pay for an extended period, leaving many questioning the ethical practices of their employer. @noxladymsk claims that they have not received their wages despite working long hours on the job.

According to @noxladymsk, they have been working their regular shifts, but the promised compensation has not been forthcoming. This has led to widespread frustration within the group of attendees. Taking to her TikTok caption, @noxladymsk expressed how the owner has been treating them and more.

"Our owner isn’t answering our calls to explain as to why we haven’t received our payments. We have cases ko Department of Labour, with our Union, and we also tried CCMA, but nothing changes “Sasol Rietz” in Kroonstad."

The workers' frustration caused a wave of comments to pour in from concerned South African viewers. Many expressed their support for the employees, condemning the alleged exploitation and calling for accountability from the company involved.

At this time, the company has not responded to the allegations, and workers are reportedly considering taking legal action if their wages are not paid.

Mzansi's feeling for the petrol attendants

The situation has sparked a broader conversation about workers' rights and the need for stronger protections for those in vulnerable employment sectors, as many took to the comments section to sympathise and share their thoughts.

Mosa Tshabalala said:

"The level of professionalism that Sasol workers put into their work is phenomenal. This is not fair, just give them their pay and a raise."

Elliott Rodger added:

"This is why unions are essential for the working class. I hope you guys received your hard work's pay soon."

Steve replied:

"In South Africa today, many workers are facing aggressive exploitation by companies that violate basic labour rights. A growing number of businesses are withholding salaries beyond the agreed-upon payday."

Thespeedking commented:

"I stand behind you fully on this one, it's unacceptable not to be paid, especially in our economy."

