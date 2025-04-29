Due to the recent mountain fires, many wild animals, along with baboons, have come out of their hiding places

The troops were seen running through the streets of Cape Town in a TikTok video circulating online

South Africans were stunned by the clip and headed to the comments section to share their opinions

Cape Town residents were left stunned after a troop of baboons was spotted roaming freely through the city streets, causing a stir both on the ground and online.

A group of baboons ran through the streets of Cape Town in a TikTok video. Image: SOPA Images/Getty Images @michaelkeet5/TikTok

Source: UGC

Baboons take to the streets of Cape Town

A viral TikTok video shared by @michaelkeet5 captured the moment when the wild animals casually wandered through neighbourhoods and near busy roads, leaving onlookers both amused and alarmed.

The unexpected appearance of the baboons is believed to be linked to the recent mountain fires in the surrounding areas, which started on Friday, the 25th of April 2025, in Tokai. With their natural habitat disturbed, the primates may have ventured into the city in search of food and safety. While sightings of baboons in certain Cape Town suburbs are not entirely uncommon, the scale and boldness of this particular incident took many by surprise.

In the video, several baboons can be seen trotting across pavements and inspecting bins, seemingly unbothered by nearby vehicles and residents. Netizens quickly took to the comments section to share their reactions, with many expressing concern about the growing interaction between wildlife and urban life.

@michaelkeet5's video went on to become a hit on TikTok gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the footage below:

Mzansi reacts to baboons roaming Cape Town

South Africans headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the baboons running around the streets of Mzansi.

Kauth_khan said:

"Yaw, how do the people manage living there? I'd have anxiety to leave the house."

Missyc.. we move in colours added:

"They are just coming to claim what is theirs, humans have invaded their space."

King of Scorpion wrote:

"Now that the mountain is burning is it worse."

AndyCandy shared:

"Just hearing myself screaming voertsek voertsek and some other English words. And your washing, how do you guys get that dry? I will not be able to survive, my anxiety levels are high just by watching."

Robyyyyn expressed:

"I’ll worry every day about how I’m going to leave the house if I’m alone at home and need to maybe take or fetch my child at school, which is walking distance."

Oh_nakita Life with Lupus commented:

"Faint ... I'll never leave my house again. Windows doors..Closed."

Shanell stated:

"And here come our friends now to put food outside before they empty our fridges and cabinets."

A TikTok video showcased baboons running around in Cape Town. Image: @michaelkeet5

Source: TikTok

Source: Briefly News