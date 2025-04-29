A young woman in Cape Town was terrified when the Table Mountain fires came dangerously close to her home

The TikTok video gained massive traction as people reacted to the concerning clip circulating online

Briefly News takes a look at the latest developments in the Cape Town fire and what caused it

A woman in Cape Town was frightened by the Table Mountain fire. Image: @kulthum_francis

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman was left shaken after wildfires on Table Mountain came dangerously close to her home. The alarming moment was captured in a close-up video that has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern among locals.

Woman terrified by Cape Town Table Mountain fires

Taking to her TikTok account (@kulthum_francis), the woman filmed the terrifying encounter from her property in the early evening, showing thick plumes of smoke rising as the fire rapidly approached the residential area.

The woman can be heard expressing her fear and disbelief as the flames edged closer, lighting up the sky in a fiery glow. @kulthum_francis also urged people to keep safe.

In Cape Town, the incident ignited discussions about climate conditions and fire preparedness. Wildfires are a common occurrence in Table Mountain National Park, particularly during the hot, dry season.

South African users praised the woman for sharing the clip, which has drawn thousands of views and comments. Many expressed solidarity, while others urged authorities to improve early-warning systems for residents living near high-risk areas.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Cape Town fire video

People in South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Cape Town fire, saying:

HopeCowan 10 shared:

"I feel so bad for the people."

Tarh shared:

"I was there today, yoh it was still on fire, so helicopters were trying to put it out."

TheoneandonlyKG wrote:

"I was hiking there and I saw it when I was going down the mountain."

Lucille Butterfly commented:

"Trusting God with everything."

Latest developments in the Cape Town fire

In its most recent report, South African National Parks (SANParks) stated that over 3,000 hectares of vegetation within Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) have been burned by the fire that broke out in Tokai on Friday, April 25.

The Cape Town etc reported that a second flare-up that began in Chapman's Peak early on Tuesday morning is burning towards Hout Bay, while the first one began above Boyes Drive last night and is gradually burning down towards the road above Lakeside, the organisation confirmed.

Four helicopters were launched to contain a fire in two areas of Cape Town, but were grounded due to poor visibility. Light rain has started falling on the fire area, providing relief and expediting efforts. The Incident Management Team will assess the situation and decide on the next step. Nearly 200 evacuated residents have returned to their homes, but are advised to adhere to trail closures and avoid certain areas.

Initial investigations indicate that the fires might have been intentionally set.

