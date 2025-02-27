Two South African ladies shared footage of Cape Town’s most famous mountain on fire and shared it online

Mzansi exchanged light banter and shared silly reasons about what could have started the wild flames

Social media users were reminded of the destructive Los Angeles fires earlier this year after seeing the viral clip

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cape Town is notorious for its wildfires during the summer. On Tuesday evening, people situated on the mountain were woken up by smoke.

Cape Town's famous mountain was on fire on Tuesday evening. Image: @CrlFourie

Source: Getty Images

The bright flames lit up the night sky fiery orange and the blaze attracted many people from miles away.

Huns watch Cape Town’s famous mountain on fire

Table Mountain was on fire on Tuesday evening. Most South Africans woke up to videos of the incident while some were startled by the intense smoke that filled up their homes.

The wildfire is alleged to have started in the Newlands Ravine area and spread through the dry mountain fanned by strong winds. The fire reached its peak in the evening after covering a large area of lower slopes, threatening residential properties and the Table Mountain National Park.

Two ladies saw the evening fires from a distance and shared their footage on TikTok. They added a lightness to the event by saying:

“We are the next Los Angeles.”

The girls captioned their video:

“POV: You’re watching the Table Mountain turn into a volcano live Sci-Fi movie. Los Angeles is that you?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

More on the wild Table Mountain fires on Tuesday evening

An article by Cape Town etc shared that firefighters on the ground contained the blaze. Authorities also assured that no major injuries have been reported though several roads around the area were closed, and emergency services are on high alert.

Mzansi reacts to Cape Town evening fires on Table Mountain

Social media users exchanged light banter about the event in the comments section:

Mzansi shared their thoughts on Cape Town's famous mountain. Image: @Retha Wepener

Source: Getty Images

@musliqqulx5 laughed at the goofy women:

“The voiceover? South Ahhh can never be serious, yho.”

@Noorjehaan 007 failed to read the room:

“Not LA, this is normal for the mountain to burn.”

@Nom Hle responded:

“Yes we know, thank you.”

@uncle_andy conspired in the comments:

“To think Rick Ross stays in Cape Town, now there's fire.”

@Melisa Q :) sang the fire song:

"There's a fire on the mountain, run run x2. Kukhumlilo phez'ukwentaba, baleka baleka x2. Statue, freeze."

@MAC joked around:

“And I was just about to buy a mansion on Table Mountain.”

@keabetswe asked:

“So we’re all just chilling watching Table Mountain burning?”

@L🤞💤 commented:

“No, Los Angeles, keep your fires we don't want.”

3 More Cape-Town stories by Briefly News

South Africans were amazed by a new Cape Town township built on train tracks in a now-viral TikTok video

Mzansi was worried about an American tourist who was scammed in Cape Town after booking a home in Camps Bay

Cape Town ocean lovers were warned about poisonous pufferfish and venomous snakes washed up on the shore along the False Bay coastline

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News