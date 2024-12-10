A gent shared a vlog of a township built on railway road tracks somewhere in Cape Town

Sinethemba Kupiso explained each space surrounding the informal settlement and the kind of life people live

Social media users were amazed by the quality of life in the township and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 397 comments

Homelessness is one of the biggest problems in South Africa, among joblessness and a weakened economy.

Mzansi was amazed to see a Cape Town township built on railway tracks.

Some people have built homes in inappropriate places in hopes of getting the government's attention.

SA amazed by township built on railroad tracks

Mzansi discovered a township built on railroad tracks near Samora in Cape Town. The informal settlement, named eYardini, emerged after the trains stopped operating.

Sinethemba Kupiso shared a vlog that showcased life in the area and sparked debate online. He explained that a dangerous bridge separates the eYardini township from Philippi.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by township built on railway tracks in Cape Town

Social media users held a debate online about the matter and commented:

@user4058801967844 said:

"People from the Eastern Cape ruined Cape Town, straight."

@rumshasiphamandla made plans:

"Next year, I am going to Cape Town as well. I want to have my own shack in the middle of the railway line. We are claiming back our land."

@MODERNDAYSOTHOMAN trolled the township:

"Subway Surfers."

@mxolisi pointed out:

"And when the government wants to remove them from that place, they will talk about racism."

@QBert advised:

"If you're not from this place, stay away or come in with the army. Even if a beautiful woman lived here and she invited me, I'd ask to rather meet her in town."

