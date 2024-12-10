Global site navigation

“Stay Away or Come With an Army”: SA Reacts to Township Built on Railway Tracks in Cape Town
People

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A gent shared a vlog of a township built on railway road tracks somewhere in Cape Town
  • Sinethemba Kupiso explained each space surrounding the informal settlement and the kind of life people live
  • Social media users were amazed by the quality of life in the township and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 397 comments 

Homelessness is one of the biggest problems in South Africa, among joblessness and a weakened economy.

Gent shares township in Cape Town
Mzansi was amazed to see a Cape Town township built on railway tracks. Image: @sinethemba_kupiso89
Source: TikTok

Some people have built homes in inappropriate places in hopes of getting the government's attention.

SA amazed by township built on railroad tracks 

Mzansi discovered a township built on railroad tracks near Samora in Cape Town. The informal settlement, named eYardini, emerged after the trains stopped operating.

Sinethemba Kupiso shared a vlog that showcased life in the area and sparked debate online. He explained that a dangerous bridge separates the eYardini township from Philippi.

Read also

"One of the most important spiritual creatures": SA reacts to gent rescuing deadly stingray

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by township built on railway tracks in Cape Town 

Social media users held a debate online about the matter and commented:

@user4058801967844 said:

"People from the Eastern Cape ruined Cape Town, straight."

@rumshasiphamandla made plans:

"Next year, I am going to Cape Town as well. I want to have my own shack in the middle of the railway line. We are claiming back our land."

@MODERNDAYSOTHOMAN trolled the township:

"Subway Surfers."

@mxolisi pointed out:

"And when the government wants to remove them from that place, they will talk about racism."

@QBert advised:

"If you're not from this place, stay away or come in with the army. Even if a beautiful woman lived here and she invited me, I'd ask to rather meet her in town."

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

