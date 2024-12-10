“Stay Away or Come With an Army”: SA Reacts to Township Built on Railway Tracks in Cape Town
- A gent shared a vlog of a township built on railway road tracks somewhere in Cape Town
- Sinethemba Kupiso explained each space surrounding the informal settlement and the kind of life people live
- Social media users were amazed by the quality of life in the township and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 397 comments
Homelessness is one of the biggest problems in South Africa, among joblessness and a weakened economy.
Some people have built homes in inappropriate places in hopes of getting the government's attention.
SA amazed by township built on railroad tracks
Mzansi discovered a township built on railroad tracks near Samora in Cape Town. The informal settlement, named eYardini, emerged after the trains stopped operating.
Sinethemba Kupiso shared a vlog that showcased life in the area and sparked debate online. He explained that a dangerous bridge separates the eYardini township from Philippi.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi amazed by township built on railway tracks in Cape Town
Social media users held a debate online about the matter and commented:
@user4058801967844 said:
"People from the Eastern Cape ruined Cape Town, straight."
@rumshasiphamandla made plans:
"Next year, I am going to Cape Town as well. I want to have my own shack in the middle of the railway line. We are claiming back our land."
@MODERNDAYSOTHOMAN trolled the township:
"Subway Surfers."
@mxolisi pointed out:
"And when the government wants to remove them from that place, they will talk about racism."
@QBert advised:
"If you're not from this place, stay away or come in with the army. Even if a beautiful woman lived here and she invited me, I'd ask to rather meet her in town."
