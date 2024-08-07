A hardworking woman shared her journey of building her dream home from scratch, motivated by her mom

All she wanted was to make her mother proud of the significant accomplishment she had made thus far

Netizens shared sweet messages in the comments and assured her that there was no way that her mom was not proud

A hardworking woman received her flowers from Mzansi after sharing her journey of building her dream home from scratch.

The pretty girl showed off her home project on TikTok, where she received significant praise.

Young woman builds dream home from scratch

A construction project is always challenging, no matter its size. Building materials must be budgeted and paid for, the proper construction workers must be sourced, and one must work with at least one architect to ensure their desired structure is possible.

A young Mzansi lady had checked all of that off her to-do list and started building her dream home in the township. Her journey looked smooth from the edited TikTok video she posted, but one can only imagine the disarray behind the scenes.

The woman shared her clip with the caption:

"Hope my mom is proud."

Netizens react to woman building home from scratch in township

Lisa’s accomplishment was celebrated by Mzansi, who also assured her that her mom was as proud of her:

@Faith Thompson wanted a plug:

"Please plug me with the people that build this . I love this."

@Boodha06 shared:

"You did it, be happy, not many can say they built a house."

@💋Amogela💋is ready for a greater reveal:

"I can't wait to see how you decorate it."

@Sbani_Sibiya ❤️made a special request:

"Can we please have a tour of the inside."

Woman buys land for R300 and builds dream home from scratch

Briefly News has a collection of home improvement stories like the one about a woman on TikTok who shared her home project on TikTok. Vivi bought land for R300 and spent R160K for building materials and labour.

Netizens were proud of the lady and shared sweet messages in the comments.

