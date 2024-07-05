A man from Limpopo is looking for a woman to spend forever with

The gent just finished building his mansion and is now looking for a wife who’ll live softly with him

The vast home also keeps two of the man’s luxurious cars in its garage

A man on TikTok has announced that he is ready to say, “I do”.

A man on TikTok announced that he is ready to settle down with a woman. Image: @mosaic_musiq

The hardworking gent showed off his enormous mansion that he just finished building.

Building a future together

Growing old together is no longer popular in the dating realm. People now grow old together until they are sick of each other, even if it means being in a relationship for ten days.

Relationships these days are ridiculously different from the bedtime stories that were read to us. Some of us still hold on to the fairytales we were once told.

Watch the video below:

Growing old together

A man on TikTok proved that he, too, read the same fairytales as some of us hopeless romantics. He built a vast mansion and sorted out his life before bringing in a second person to share it with.

The man announced on TikTok that he is more than ready to look for a lifetime lover after putting the finishing touches on his home. Netizens shared some wise and hilarious words to be taken into consideration by the man in the comments section:

@Nanika shared he story:

"My ex husband used to say we need to build a house together so we can have memories of it and value it, believe me I never slept even 1 night in that house. Now just want 1 who I find everything ready."

Pearl. Msees a future with the potential husband;

"Back on your feet ? I love you."

