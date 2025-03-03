Different parts of South Africa experienced heavy rains in the couple of weeks that destroyed infrastructure

Homes and higher education institutions have been claimed by unforgiving and intrusive floods

One home’s roof and ceiling were destroyed by heavy downpours. The family tried to stop water from flooding the house

South Africans felt sorry for a family who had to watch unforgiving showers ruin their home.

South Africans were pained by unforgiving showers destroying a Mzansi home. Image: @Jeffrey Hamilton

Source: Getty Images

The home was destroyed by rain that ripped the ceiling apart and threatened to flood the house.

SA pained by heavy rains ruining home’s ceiling

The past couple of weeks have been tough for a number of provinces around South Africa after the South African Weather Services issued warnings of unforgiving rain. Three provinces, Gauteng, North West, and Free State, were affected by the heavy rainfall.

Recently people from KwaZulu-Natal were warned to avoid terrible weather and advised to stay indoors during heavy downpours. The rain caused unforgiving and intrusive floods that destroyed roads and other infrastructure.

A TikTokkker caught the attention of over two million people after sharing how the string showers tore her ceiling. The rain poured right through the hole it caused.

To avoid the house from flooding, the family placed two large plastic bathtubs in the middle of the living room. South Africans were saddened by the footage and suggested that the family switch off their electronics including lights as the rain threatened to cause more destruction.

Mzansi people reshared the clip 17.8K times which helped generate millions of views.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to heavy rain ruining home in viral video

Social media users were pained by the destructive downpours and shared their thoughts:

Mzansi witnessed a home ruined by unforgiving SA weather in a now-viral TikTok video. Image: @skaman306

Source: Getty Images

@Mnqoby was pained by all the hard work about to be destroyed:

“If you know the pain you go through when building a house, this cuts deep, I really feel for this person.”

@Mapuntsa understood the pain of being helpless:

“The pain of watching water getting in the house and there is nothing you can do, it’s very painful.”

@OwenGift felt sorry for the family:

“I am so sorry for this, it must be frustrating.”

@Wilson Nxumalo expanded a helping hand:

“Not sure where you are from but I would like to help you rebuild your ceiling work if it's not fixed already and buy material. I will help, no labour.”

@Young wife🇿🇦🇳🇬advised the cameraperson:

“Really! Switch off the electricity and move the furniture you’re taking the content of.”

@buhlemadlala5 shared what people should start doing when the rain pours:

“Nowadays when the rain starts, we all stand up, no one must sleep because what's happening these days is shocking. I'm so sorry, I hope everyone is okay.”

@salomemakua_ commented:

“My house was not leaking for 12 years it's started now with this rain.”

@mahlako ethel Mphahlele explained:

“In 2021 we had to redo the roof from scratch. Every time we fixed it, it would leak somewhere else. We hated the rainy days. I know what you’re going through.”

@XOLANI commented:

“Worst disaster for any house owner. My phobia is having a geyser on the ceiling.”

3 More weather-related stories by Briefly News

A South African university experienced its library being claimed by intrusive floods in viral TikTok video

A homeless mother of three was attacked by the unforgiving Cape Town storm after her family home was sold by her siblings

South Africans were horrified by Cape Town's recurring stormy weather that destroyed infrastructure

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News