One lady was floored by the meal her little sister cooked while she was away for about eight hours

The young took matters into her own hands and made sure the family went to bed with a happy stomach even during load-shedding

Eskom’s power cuts have disrupted healthy eating habits, forcing people to look for convenient alternatives

Eskom’s notorious power cuts have returned and South Africans are furious as load-shedding hits at the most inconvenient time.

Waking up in complete darkness and having to bathe in cold water is one of the most debilitating things Mzansi has to endure.

SA floored by family’s dinner after hun cooked during load-shedding

This past Sunday South Africans learned that the notorious power cuts were back after people complained online about being woken up by sudden darkness in the early hours of the morning. Eskom confirmed to Mzansi that load-shedding was back, causing major discourse on social media.

One family was introduced to a foreign meal after a young lady took over the pots. A funny TikTokker, Roxy Piyose shared her little sister’s several colour plate in now-viral post.

Normally, Piyose is the one who prepares meals at home but since she went AWOL for eight hours, her sister saw it fit to take over. The young hun cooked pink rice, spinach, potatoes, and carrots.

Piyose was dusted after seeing the pink rice and recorded her findings in the darkness during load-shedding.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Loadshedding disrupts healthy eating patterns in Mzansi

An article by Glamour dove deeper into the issue of Eskom’s power cuts and how they are affecting what goes in one’s mouth. Loadshedding forces people to look for inconvenient alternatives.

When it comes to food, more people have been turning to fast-food restaurants just to satisfy their stomachs after returning to a dark house with no electricity after a long day at work.

Mzansi reacts to family’s meal during load-shedding

Social media users were floored by the colourful dinner and commented:

@Keabetswe.🎀 laughed:

“A real Barb!”

@Awooga was amazed:

“Yho! That rice.”

@Jaresh012 trolled:

“Barbie rice.”

@Bianca.Mains🇿🇦 observed:

“Your laugh lets me know that you were trained to laugh in serious situations without alerting the grown-ups.”

@iamchioniso_ laughed:

“Someone said seven colours, your sister said, ‘Say less’. How do I tell my therapist that this plate played a huge role in helping heal my past trauma.”

@Velaphi Mjongeni wrote:

“She made sure you don’t bother her ever again with cooking matters.”

@ImmaculateKunene8 highlighted:

“She's closing off the month of love with red rice.”

@zoe ntsinde commented:

“No electricity and you guys are eating be grateful the girl tried.”

