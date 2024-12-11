A lady dating an Asian woman shared her first time cooking South African food for her girlfriend

Social media users were pleased with the foreign lover's reaction to one of their most cherished meals

Mzansi's mouthwatering cuisines have proven to be one of the country's best money-making techniques, with successful food festivals

South Africans are known to be proud of the diversity and colourful heritage that they display on their socials.

An SA lady cooked her Asian lover Mzansi Sunday kos. Image: @noxypuddin

Source: TikTok

An Asian lady was in for a treat when her girlfriend cooked a full Mzansi meal for her to try.

SA lady cooks Mzansi Sunday kosher for Asian bae

You know things are pretty serious when a woman cooks Sunday kosher for you. A hun showed her Asian girlfriend by cooking up a storm, Mzansi style.

She made steamed bread, butternut, chakalaka, beef stew, and coleslaw. For dessert, she made custard, which was supposed to be served with jelly, but they enjoyed the latter because she ran out of time.

The Asian hun felt her soul leaving her body the minute she tasted the food. She was mind-blown by the different flavours and savoured every moment.

Watch the video below:

South Africans spend three days at food and wine festival

A successful annual Mzansi food festival, the Mzansi Food &Drink Show, proved that South African food warms the soul. An impressive 30,000 people attended the festival, excited to feast on mouthwatering dishes.

The three-day event had a braai area, a coffee and chocolate expo and some cold refreshments.

Mzansi reacts to lady's cooking SA food for Asian bae

Social media users were pleased by the foreign woman's reaction and commented:

@maKhwalo expressed her pride:

"You are representing us well. Good job, sis."

@xo_lee was amazed:

"I just witnessed someone's life change before my eyes."

@Nangamso Koko praised the cook:

"You did that, sis; that plate looked good."

@Tholoana Mogotsi pointed out:

"She's completely blown away."

@Nhlali🐦 said:

"With the next Sunday kos, she's probably gonna propose."

@rene.matsane commented:

"It's when you know you've been missing out on good food."

