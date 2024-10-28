A South African lady married to an American man introduced him to some of her favourite Mzansi snacks

The pair filmed the gent's reaction to some of the most popularly favoured treats, including Spookies

Social media users had mixed reactions to the clip and shared their thoughts in the comments

The Logans capture and document their lives on their shared TikTok account, where they share entertaining content.

A Mzansi lady made her American boyfriend try out her favourite South African snacks in a viral TikTok video. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: TikTok

In a recent clip, the married duo posted a reaction video in which the American husband tried South African snacks.

American man tries South African snacks

A South African woman went viral after she made her American husband try some of Mzansi's popular snacks. The gent experienced major culture shock as he took crunchy bites.

The lady bought:

Spookies

Flyers

Snappers

Stylos

Goslos

Biggas Naks

Chippas

Frimax Stars

The chap was pleased by most of the snacks but hilariously choked at the smell of the his favourite pick; Flyers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to American rating SA snacks

Social media users reacted differently to the couple's video:

@Sekho!!🥺wanted justice for their favourite chips:

"You bought the wrong Stylos."

@Sadé Shanzell Snyders suggested:

"The pink Stylos slap."

@Daryl O'Neil mentioned some of the OG South African snacks:

"Guys! You forget BBQ Jiggies, those slapped, and Mama's Popcorn."

@mlungu:

"Wrong Spookies, Wrong Go'sl was agitated by the flavours picked by the lady

@Yisra'el gave the lady's pick a thumbs down:

"I can't stand all those chips."

@The real_Sydni 🦋clarrified:

"Why's everyone saying she picked the wrong stuff? It's literally her faves, not yours."

@Ntando was taken down memory lane:

"These are giving me school flashbacks."

@user3923139456940 commented:

"If you don't remember Jiggies, you are not from Mzansi."

@Pnsa9 aske for a plug:

"Where do you buy these? I want to try them, but I've never seen them at Woolies."

SA reacts to collection of 90s snacks

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok took Mzansi down memory lane when she shared a collection of Gen X and millennial snacks. Ally found some of the best snacks that brought back nostalgic childhood memories.

Netizens were amazed by the collection of premium snacks and shared their thoughts in the comments.

