One South African gent shared her heartbreak story and the embarrassment of being called out

The 90s chap dated a lady born in the 2009s and the hun showed him major flames that bruised his little heart

Social media users were floored by his experience and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 1.2K comments

A new TikTok trend has given gossipers and nosy people a field day after South Africans shared their deepest secrets.

The stories are so entertaining that they’ll either leave one gagged or floored, gasping for air at the outrageous behaviour.

Gent shares how 2K hun crushed his soul in viral TikTok

One thing about South Africans? They will create a trend just to expose themselves and then laugh about it. The new TikTok trend is about ordinary people sharing their stories of enduring some of the most ridiculous things.

One woman shared why she stayed in a relationship with a disabled guy only to get disappointed by the underwhelming truth all in the name of loving money. A young South African chap, Onke, born in the 90s shared his horrific story of falling for a 2000s lady.

The 2K generation is known to be toxic and unhinged when it comes to relationships and life in general. The 2000s babies are known to be true rebels who are nonconformists at heart.

The guy, Onke confessed that he was cheated on multiple times by his younger girlfriend. The lady defended herself with words that scarred the guy for life after he complained about her absurd behaviour:

“Where were you when a 2000s lady cheated on me multiple times and when I confronted her she simply said, ‘You’re too old to be cross with a child’.”

Most social media users were gagged by the mystery woman’s clapback and gassed her up in the comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent’s toxic relationship with 2K girlfriend

Social media users were amazed by a chap’s heartbreak story and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Diego nongalo was happy with how the mystery lady dealt with the situation:

“This Generation is all our tears combined as the 90s, and 80s they make me so proud.”

@Mafungwashe _NMZ was floored by the gent’s story:

“Yho, 2Ks can humble you, shame.”

@VanB: awu nawe chuckled at the man’s experience:

“Oh, but why were you crying?”

@Ncence Zebhongo commented:

“I’m judging you, my friend.”

@MaDlaba🫶🏽 noticed:

“You’re even wearing her watch.”

@Zen 🇿🇦🇬🇧 asked:

“You, where are your age mates?”

@Nontsindiso Mphembela laughed:

“Serves you right.”

