Times have changed and the internet has turned into a place where most people turn to to share their deepest secrets

One lady gagged South Africa with how she orchestrated her marriage after signing papers at the bank

Mzansi was disappointed in the woman’s decision and added their two cents in a thread of 628 comments

Marriage used to be every little girl‘s dream. By 20, a lady would have planned out their fairytale wedding.

In the modern world, women have shifted from wanting to depend on men and strive to stand on their own.

SA judges lady loaning boyfriend money to lobola her

A South African woman let Mzansi in on her business and shared how she orchestrated her marriage. Simphiwe Langa told one of her secrets that gagged her TikTok followers.

Langa was brave enough to reveal that she borrowed her then-boyfriend money to pay for her lobola. The hun visited the bank to loan R50K. With no surprise, the gent swindled her and only gave Langa’s family R10K, an embarrassingly low amount of money to ask an African family for permission to wed their daughter.

The woman took out R10K from her loan to buy herself a wedding ring and gave the rest to her lover:

“Where were you guys when I took out a loan of R50K and bought myself a ring? I gave my man the remaining R40K only for him to give my family R10K for my lobola.”

Langa shared in the comments that she desperately wanted to get married because her friends trolled her man for being jobless:

“I wanted to show them.”

TikTokkers wondered what the chap did with the rest of the money and were curious to find out if the hun married the gent since she wore a wedding ring in her now-viral TikTok confession video. The pair indeed ended up tying the knot.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady paying for own lobola in viral TikTok

South Africans were gagged by the woman’s shocking confession and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@MJ🇿🇦 asked:

“Why were you under pressure to get married?”

@PALESA was amazed by the hun’s bravery:

“Not even ZanZou managers could torture this information out of me.”

@Faith Masuku commented:

“Forgive yourself, babe; these things happen every day.”

@bule8703 shared:

“I am married, but I regret helping my husband with his mother’s funeral. I went the extra mile, and I don’t know why. Oh, the things we do.”

