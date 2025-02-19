The internet is filled with a number of hilarious videos that make it hard not to gasp for air while laughing

One hun was invited to her best friend’s church and filmed a video of the priest’s diabolical behaviour

Social media users were gagged by the clip and shared their thoughts in a thread of 609 comments

Who needs to pay for a comedy show when TikTokkers make us laugh our guts out for free in the comfort of our homes?

One priest gagged Mzansi after he pulled a diabolical stunt during a sermon. Image: poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

Content creators have become creative with how they lure in followers who’ll help grow their social media platforms through meaningful engagement.

Lady gags SA with diabolical footage of priest at church

A lady, Yamyam Sigcawu, was excited to visit her best friend’s church after receiving an invite. Sigcawu dressed in her Sunday best to listen to the sermon.

The hun collected content for her social media friends but gagged when the priest started preaching before the congregation. The seasoned man was in his zone a little too much that he revealed parts of himself that should forever stay a mystery to his church.

The congregation looked away as soon as the priest lifted up his shirt and showed his giant belly. To prove that her footage was real, Sigcawu also posted the original footage with its real audio.

Although the lady tried to trick Mzansi into believing her post, some South Africans remembered the clip after it trended years ago during the Easter Holidays. It's recycled footage, after all, and yes, the incident happened, just not this year.

The now-viral clip almost reached half a million views with 609 comments from floored viewers. Sigcawu honoured her invitation to the church and uploaded the clip with the caption:

“POV: Your best friend invited you to their church.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to priest’s diabolical behaviour at church

Social media users were in stitches and shared their thoughts in a thread of endless comments:

A priest flashed his body to his congregation during a heated sermon. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

@Nobuhle shared:

“It's giving, ‘l am in disbelief’.”

@Magaba.🥺🦋 was gagged:

“The scream I scrome.”

@Biggest pick me✨ said:

“I’d exit and go scream my lungs out.”

@sgugaiza guessed:

“I bet she didn't even ask you if you enjoyed the service?”

@Axient trolled:

“He showed everyone his weakness.”

@Thuli🌸 explained:

“What gets me rolling on the floor is the mother wearing the hat. Haibo, mama is shook shook shook.”

@Empress Maude commented:

“This is why I decline church invitations.”

@Kay Maphisa wrote:

“I'm sorry, I was gonna laugh! I'm so childish for such things.”

Source: Briefly News