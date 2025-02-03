One chap gagged the internet when he shared how brutally he turned down a woman's romantic text message

The lady poured her heart out to the guy who she had a big crush on and received an unimaginable answer

Social media users were amazed by how the man replied to the confession and received 24.8K comments

One brave woman poured her heart out to the man of her dreams and received a brutal response.

One chap curved a lady who poured out her heart via a text message. Image: @el_niiicky

The message wowed and reached 7.2 million people who were amazed by how the guy handled the situation.

SA gagged by how one lady was rejected by her crush

Valentine’s Day is in a couple of days and relationship content on TikTok is scarce. One lady tried shaking the tables by showing off her pre-Valentine’s Day gift from her man but apart from that, there’s barely any hype around the day.

One hun poured out her heart to a man she had a major crush on. She coughed up the courage to write him a cute message confessing her love for him:

“You’re the man of my dreams, I can’t wait to marry you.”

The gent was bamboozled by the message and thought of a creative way to let the woman down. The chap sent a recording of the iOS alarm, signalling his admirer to wake up from her dream.

Mzansi reacts to man rejection woman creatively

Social media users were gagged by the man’s response and shared their thoughts in a thread of 24.8K comments:

A guy boggled the internet with how he dealt with his admirer. Image: @el_niiicky

@Ziyandaaa wrote:

“The worst thing he could say is no.”

@Z I N G I S A laughed:

“Wake up.”

@_hallieciara commented:

“The way I gasped so loudly? Sista you have to stand up.”

@tf_ruu said:

“I would literally cry.”

@Sadie shared:

“I would’ve blocked him and started therapy that day.”

@Djejkejendb was gagged:

“How can a person be so creative?”

