“Such Show Off”: SA Ladies Get Chest Pains After Hun Shows Off Pre-Valentine’s Day Gift From Bae
Family and Relationships

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • One baddie showed off how she’s about to enter the month of love after her man started spoiling her with gifts 
  • Her recent present gave Mzansi ladies heart palpitations after realising that Valentine's Day is coming 
  • The girls shared their thoughts in a thread of 497 comments, hilariously calling out the lucky woman

Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year when lovers get to better understand where they stand with each other.

A hun showed off her gift from bae
A hun caused major chest pains on TikTok. Image: @olly
Source: TikTok

The younger generation takes the day more seriously since social media standards dictate what romance is supposed to look like.

SA ladies get chest pains after hun shows off pre-Valentine's Day gift from bae

A famous South African content creator, Olly reminded her followers just how much her man loved her. She recently received a sweet gesture from him as a token of love.

Olly caused major chest pains after showing off her pre-Valentine’s Day gift and chuckled after noticing how pressed the ladies would be:

“I’m so annoying.”

The hun randomly received a lovely bouquet of roses that made her day that much more pleasant:

“Just checking, did you also receive a random ‘Thanks for being alive’ bouquet? You didn’t, hey? We can share mine. We don’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day this side.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi ladies reacts to lady’s receiving pre-Valentine’s Day gift

A hun hilariously teased SA ladies on TikTok
A lover girl teased Mzansi women by showing off her pre-Valentine's Day gift. Image: @olly
Source: TikTok

 Social media users felt the sting and flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts:

@Meke🎀 cried:

“This is cyberbullying Olly.”

@MaPhii🇿🇦 sobbed:

“Olly, is it cause I don't have a maternal or paternal grandmother?”

@Miya Vabaza collapsed in jealousy:

“Thanks for sharing.”

@Mbali M🎀🫧 convinced herself:

“I don't like flowers anyways.”

@Ⓜ️ hilariously claimed:

“Olly, this is illegal.”

@Sivuyisiwe Makinana wept:

“Happy for you, but it should’ve been me.”

@Zoe Nxumalo commented:

“You hate us.”

@iNtandokazi48 cried:

“You have such show off.”

Source: Briefly News

