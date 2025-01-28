"Mother-in-Law” Fetches Son’s Partner From Groove, Video Leaves Mzansi Netizens in Disbelief
- A young woman had an unlikely chauffeur to safely take her home after a hectic night of partying
- The vibey lady shared a video on TikTok showing how her boyfriend's mother came to pick her up
- Thousands of people in the comments section are calling it the sweetest gesture and gushed about their bond
One hun reflected on what a sweet “mother-in-law” has. While busy living her best life during the festive season, the sweet mom came to fetch from groove.
Shows shares video of party vibes
The short clip on the TikTok page @bacon_zile shows her dancing, not ready to say goodbye to the party scene. Meanwhile, the mom let her have a moment before giving her the nudge to leave.
She gushed, “POV: Once upon a December your Indian boyfriend’s mom came to pick you up from jol.”
How to get closer to your partner's family?
Relationship experts say when you commit to someone, you're not just choosing them, you’re also becoming part of their family too.
It’s important to keep communication open and respectful with your bae's loved ones. Be honest about who you are and what you value, and take time to get to know them too.
Watch the TikTok video below:
South African netizens loved their closeness and flooded the comments with big “awww!” energy.
See some reactions below:
@karlie_nika_ said:
"Lmao aww she’s letting her makoti shine for a few more seconds. 😂😭♥️"
@FlorentiäZwane stated:
"You’re so real for this. 😂😭 The fact that she let you shine for that second. 😂"
@LoloRhh commented:
"Not God blessing us with best mom-in-laws. 😂 🥰"
@KiaraGovender typed:
"What the hell. 🤣"
@PhumzileManana wrote:
"Uhluphile shame! 😂😂😂"
@VenusViollet shared:
"Definitely my Xhosa mother-in-law and I. 😂😭"
@Mims posted:
“Okay I’m done, but you are still shooting. 😭🤣"
@thandekanownjabul added:
"This is so cute."
