One mother-in-law went viral on social media for stealing the show at her son's gender reveal

The TikTok video sparked a massive buzz online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the footage as they flooded the post expressing their thoughts on the mom's behaviour

In a surprising turn of events, a gender reveal party took an unexpected twist when a mother-in-law became the centre of attention, leaving the mom-to-be and guests in shock.

A mother-in-law stole the show at her son's gender reveal in a TikTok video. Image: @itsgoneviral

Source: TikTok

Bizarre video shows mom-in-law steal gender reveal

The odd clip of the event has gone viral on the internet, capturing the moment the mother-in-law ran to her son after the baby's gender was revealed. She hugged him while the mom-to-be was about to.

She kept on her son and did not allow the parents to celebrate this significant milestone in their lives together. Guests can be seen exchanging stunned looks as the mother-in-law celebrated enthusiastically, seemingly unaware of the awkwardness she had caused.

The mom-to-be stood there in disappointment, and she went on to confront her mother-in-law by saying the following:

"You just completely stole our moment, right? This is our baby. I know it is not that I am worried; I want to address you because I don't think this is right. You did not even allow him to hug me, I am his wife."

The mother-in-law was in denial and defensive over the situation as she tried penning it to her hormone, which caused the guests to intervene.

Watch the video below:

Netizens chime in

The online community was not impressed by the mother-in-law's behaviour, and they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Darly Schmidt said:

"I agree with the wife. That moment belonged to them."

Yandisa Saint-Zulu added:

"I'm a man, but I agree with the wife; even worse, the husband isn't defending or addressing the issue, and the mother-in-law continues to gaslight her very wrong."

Ellie wrote:

"The mother-in-law is gaslighting her daughter-in-law."

Lisa mø expressed:

"Hugging is not wrong but the mother-in-law did too much."

A woman confronts her mother-in-law for stealing the show at her gender reveal in a TikTok video. Image: @itsgoneviral

Source: TikTok

