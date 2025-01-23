One young lady was in tears as she shared her story of being married for only ten days and then getting divorced

The TikTok video of hun's shocking revelation sparked traction on social media among people

Comments poured in from netizens who were stunned by her tale as they expressed their thoughts

A woman's happily ever after came crashing down after only ten days of being married, leaving her devastated and filled with emotions running high as she shared her heartbreaking experience.

An American woman shared her story of getting divorced in just ten days of marriage. Image: @checkyes_juliet

Source: TikTok

Woman in tears after divorce just 10 days into marriage

The hun, based in the United States of America, shared a video under the TikTok handle @checkyes_juliet where she expressed how her marriage came to an unexpected and swift end in only ten days of being wedded.

@checkyes_juliet posted a clip of her wedding day and revealed that she married on January 8 2025, and divorced on January 19, 2025. The woman, visibly emotional, took to social media to share her pain, recounting the rollercoaster of emotions and how she felt about the divorce, saying:

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

"I am trying really hard not to have a mental breakdown, but do you know how insane it is to legally get married and legally get divorced in ten days."

While taking to her post, she went on to add the following:

"I am actually not okay, and this is probably the funniest and weirdest ever. Lol."

The video, which shows @checkyes_juliet in tears, quickly gained traction, garnering thousands of comments, likes, and shares from people who empathise with her situation.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens are intrigued

The woman's story touched the online community, and many showed support by heading to the comments section, while some asked questions.

Gamu Wagon shared:

"I got divorced after 3 weeks, you’ll be fine."

BBy K added:

"My mom got an annulment after 5 days. He beat her to a pulp 3 days after the wedding.. I’m so sorry."

Mass wrote:

"I have never been this stressed by a stranger."

Nomalungelo Mahlangu expressed:

"May this love never locate me."

Poppiekhumalo commented:

"I'm so sorry, sis."

An American woman shared her story of getting divorced in just ten days of marriage. Image: @checkyes_juliet

Source: TikTok

South African women's divorce journeys

A wife opened a platform for other wives to speak about the dramatic things they have done in their marriages.

A lady in Mzansi opened up about her life after a tough divorce and shared a video on TikTok, which left many people in their feelings.

A divorced mom has TikTok in awe after sharing her journey from struggles to success.

Source: Briefly News