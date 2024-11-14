A married woman gathered all the wives under her TikTok video to share the craziest stories in their marriages

The women spoke about dramatic things they have done in their marriages amid arguments

The online community reacted to the video, with many married ladies dishing out juicy experiences

A group of wives shared dramatic stories. Images: @mrs.khoabane

Source: TikTok

A wife opened a platform for other wives to speak about the dramatic things they have done in their marriages.

TikTok user @mrs.khoabane thought of a day when she had a fight with her hubby and decided to pack her things and go sleep at a friend's place, thinking that her hubby would be all up in arms and follow her, but he didn't.

The wife asked other wifies about the dramatic things they have done in their marriages. The women did not hold back, they went all out and shared their crazy and funny stories.

Woman gets wives to share the craziest marriage stories

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share dramatic stories

The video gained over 280k views, with many online users sharing their experiences. See the comments below:

@liro wrote:

"When we fight I go sleep on the couch hour later follows me n sleeps next to me n not say a word or I just don't share a plate with him he then says if you don't eat I don't eat too."

@bule8703 commented:

"I dumped him printed divorce papers on google and gave him he was so shocked."

@Lee said:

"Locked him inside the house, took all spare keys with, and I went to do my hair and nails came back around 2:30 afternoon. I don't know what I was thinking 😂😂😂."

Angry woman throws hubby's food to the dog

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who gave her husband's food to a dog after an argument.

The TikTok video uploaded on the account @real_paperz reveals their dinner on the floor in a dog bowl. It seems the upset wife opted to let the dog enjoy the curry rice and wors instead of serving it to her husband.

