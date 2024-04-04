A TikTok video shows a wife serving dinner meant for her husband to a dog after their argument

The clip garnered massive attention on the platform and got many South Africans talking about the petty move

Social media users are divided about whether the angry wife's response was justified or over-the-top

A husband's food was served to the dog after a marital dispute. Image: @real_paperz

Source: TikTok

A husband took to social media to show his wife's unusual reaction after their argument.

Instead of resolving the dispute with words, she seemingly decided to take drastic action.

Wife retaliates after fight

The TikTok video uploaded on the account @real_paperz reveals their dinner on the floor in a dog bowl. It seems the upset wife opted to let the dog enjoy the curry rice and wors instead of serving it to her husband.

Couple's spat creates TikTok buzz

The clip grabbed South Africans' attention, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and heated reactions.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi discusses marital dispute

While some found humour in the situation, others were shocked and concerned over the extreme response to the conflict.

See some comments below:

@MathapsSenti said:

"Dog is probably looking forward to the next fight. "

@Mimi_Molekwa asked:

"Why is Tracy double-checking if this is real? "

@Twala posted:

"Wife for president. "

@Nice_ThinGs mentioned:

"The dog will never forget that day. "

@Mookie stated:

"Your wife is my new role model. "

@Tshepo1760 commented:

"That's the biggest disrespect she gave you. What did you do to her for her to do that? "

@Tyrique_Something wrote:

"You should have gone and bought takeaway after and eaten it in front of her."

@mokoena_ added:

"Ka voroso I am not buying groceries next month. Tell Tracy to buy it akere he is the man of the house now."

