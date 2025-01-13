A woman shared her inspiring journey of building a new life for her kids after getting divorced

She revealed her inspiring hustle story with a TikTok video montage displaying her highs and lows

South African viewers praised her determination and celebrated her success in the comments section

A woman amazed the internet with her success story. Image: @khutjiekanyane2

Wow, if you ever need a reason to keep going, this is it! A divorced mom has TikTok in awe after sharing her journey from struggles to success.

From dirty flat to a dream home

Her video posted on the TikTok account @khutjiekanyane2 is giving glow-up goals. It shows just how far she’s come since the tough days.

From the dirty flat where she and her kids lived after her divorce, to her hard work, pushing a wheelbarrow to sell goods just to get by.

In her caption, she wrote, “In 2016, one lady told me to buy stock and start selling. Look at me today.”

Impactful video gains traction

The footage gained thousands of views, likes and shares. It was a much-needed reminder to never give up.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps love her story. Many are congratulating her for making her dreams come true, despite hardships.

Look at some reactions below:

@Lali stated:

"I wonder uthini usbali makunje watching your videos sisi. ❤❤❤"

@thinanabeans47 commented:

"You such an inspiration shame. May the Lord keep on showering you samma."

@QueenBWaGaGwebu said:

"En Modimo o na le show off. You struggled privately unfortunately you can’t hide wealth. 🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏"

@S'Pha posted:

"My Rich Mkhaya. 😍 Look at God showing off. 🙏🏽"

@KonkeMasiza typed:

"The sisterhood is so proud. 💯❤❤"

@momoMonza122 shared:

"Wow God loves us all! That picture you pushing the wheelbarrow touched me. 😥🤭🙏"

@Selaelo said:

"The love and respect I have for you sisi. 🥰🥰 You inspire me a lot."

@MahlakoModjadji added:

"The power of believing in yourself and that push after experiencing problems. God protect all women."

