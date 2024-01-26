Woman Dances the Night Away With Mother-in-law in TikTok Video, SA Entertained: "Love Her for You"
- A woman, Jess Whitney, posted a video which captured the warm relationship she shared with her mother-in-law
- The TikTok video shows the two ladies dancing on New Year's Eve, making Jess realise how much fun they have together
- The video ignited warm and fuzzy feels among netizens who admired how close the two were
A Mzansi woman, Jess Whitney took to social media to show off the lovely relationship she shares with her mother-in-law.
Woman has fun with bae's mom
A now-viral TikTok video shows Jess in pyjamas and her mum-in-law in a flowy dress, dancing happily together in a living room area.
Their warm bond speaks for itself as they demonstrate a fun dance routine on a relaxed New Year's Eve evening.
In the post, Jess even admitted that she realised she would have a harder time breaking up with her mother-in-law than she would her fiance if their relationship ever came to an end.
Watch the heartwarming video below:
SA loving daughter and mum-in-law vibe
The video entertained many netizens who responded with light-hearted comments. Others also commented on the two ladies' beautiful bond.
Kayla said:
"That woman will always love you and be your mother-in-law! I love this so much."
O.J. replied:
"I was in love with the family of an ex. the whole family mom, dad, sis, bro. They were the hardest part of the break-up I sobbed for loosing them ."
Florentino Perez commented:
"Love yours guys relationship so cute ❤️❤️."
LadyT said:
"I love her for you ."
Classact wrote:
"Love love love the complicity!!!!."
Uwaye said:
"Mother-in-law is so beautiful ❤️."
Sadie’s Account commented:
"My mom and ex-sister-in-law still have lunch once a week ."
Woman’s mother-in-law spoiling her after visiting trends
Briefly News previously reported that a woman posted a video of the way her mother-in-law shows her love. The lady recorded her in-law's reaction to her arrival.
The TikTok of the woman treating her daughter-in-law kindly was a viral hit. The video got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from people who could relate.
One woman on TikTok, @mmakomanem_, showed people that her mother-in-law always has food ready for her when she visits. In the video, the loving mum can be seen packing groceries for her daughter-in-law.
Source: Briefly News