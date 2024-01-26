A woman, Jess Whitney, posted a video which captured the warm relationship she shared with her mother-in-law

The TikTok video shows the two ladies dancing on New Year's Eve, making Jess realise how much fun they have together

The video ignited warm and fuzzy feels among netizens who admired how close the two were

A woman had fun dancing with her mother-in-law. Image: @jess_whitneyx

A Mzansi woman, Jess Whitney took to social media to show off the lovely relationship she shares with her mother-in-law.

Woman has fun with bae's mom

A now-viral TikTok video shows Jess in pyjamas and her mum-in-law in a flowy dress, dancing happily together in a living room area.

Their warm bond speaks for itself as they demonstrate a fun dance routine on a relaxed New Year's Eve evening.

In the post, Jess even admitted that she realised she would have a harder time breaking up with her mother-in-law than she would her fiance if their relationship ever came to an end.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA loving daughter and mum-in-law vibe

The video entertained many netizens who responded with light-hearted comments. Others also commented on the two ladies' beautiful bond.

Kayla said:

"That woman will always love you and be your mother-in-law! I love this so much."

O.J. replied:

"I was in love with the family of an ex. the whole family mom, dad, sis, bro. They were the hardest part of the break-up I sobbed for loosing them ."

Florentino Perez commented:

"Love yours guys relationship so cute ❤️❤️."

LadyT said:

"I love her for you ."

Classact wrote:

"Love love love the complicity!!!!."

Uwaye said:

"Mother-in-law is so beautiful ❤️."

Sadie’s Account commented:

"My mom and ex-sister-in-law still have lunch once a week ."

