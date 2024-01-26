An 18-year-old woman chose the independence route and moved into her beautiful first apartment

At 18, you are considered to be of legal age in South Africa. Most children finish matric and go on with their lives either to tertiary or the working force. Some take the independence route, moving out of their parent's house.

A TikTokker, @khanyi.cakes, took the independence route and shared the news of moving into her first apartment at the age of 18 with her TikTok followers.

In the video she uploaded, the young woman is seen entering the new apartment. She captured the kitchen with the beautiful built-in cupboards and stove. In another part, she captured the bathroom. The apartment looked very nice and clean. The TikTokker gave credit to the most high - God.

"God did!❤️"

Woman moves into her first apartment

Watch the inspiring TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers congratulate the woman

The video garnered over 200k likes, with many online users congratulating the young one on her new beautiful apartment.

@Milani_ shared:

"This is me in 2 years in the name of Jesus!!!!!"

@☆ said:

"Congratulations !❤️"

@Khanyisile ❤️ wrote:

"I'm so happy for you Khanyi❤️❤️. A big congratulations ti you. Enjoy❤️"

@yeeelik commented:

"Big moves❤️pressure ekana bathing."

@mahlatsemofokeng16 shared:

"It's Good we have dreams to think you started in your bedroom ka di vlogs I loved them so much when you were in grade 9."

@Bongi said:

"Congratulations Khanyi, it's so amazing to watch you grow infront of the camera. You literally deserve everything good coming your way ❤️❤️"

