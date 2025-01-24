Mzansi Woman Heartbroken as Bae of 5 Years Marries Girl He Met in 2 Months

One hun got candid about her relationship on social media, and people were shocked at the lady's revelation

The babe expressed how her man of five years did her dirty in a TikTok video circulating on the internet

South Africans responded to the woman's story as they took to the comments section, sharing thoughts.

A woman in Mzansi shocked the nation with her heartbreaking story, which has gained widespread online attention.

A woman shared her journey of how her man of five years married a girl he met in two months. Image: @wuvejay

Source: TikTok

Woman's bae of 5 years marries girl he met 2 months ago

The hun took to social media to narrate her story under the TikTok handle @wuvejay, where she revealed that she had been in a relationship with her partner for five years but ended up marrying someone he met in just two months.

@wuvejay, who has been with her partner for half a decade, expressed her confusion and pain over the sudden change. According to her post, they had been in a committed relationship, and she never saw the marriage coming. She found out about it through social media, leaving her devastated.

The TikTok video sparked a massive conversation among people online, and the footage became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on woman's story

The online community was stunned by the babe's story. Many flooded the comments section with questions, while others shared their thoughts.

My music said:

"Cheating is very painfully shame...andifuni kungatsho."

SeroMash added:

"After six months, if there is no direction, you start looking. We can't tell you everything."

NellaRougeLeQueen wrote:

"You were not his priority. Secondly, you can’t stay that long in a relationship if you have no clarity as to where the relationship is going."

Mis N commented:

"I dated him for five years and during my relationship, he married someone else and even had a child while still dating me."

South African women share their stories of men leaving

