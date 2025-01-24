Mzansi Woman Heartbroken as Bae of 5 Years Marries Girl He Met in 2 Months
- One hun got candid about her relationship on social media, and people were shocked at the lady's revelation
- The babe expressed how her man of five years did her dirty in a TikTok video circulating on the internet
- South Africans responded to the woman's story as they took to the comments section, sharing thoughts.
A woman in Mzansi shocked the nation with her heartbreaking story, which has gained widespread online attention.
Woman's bae of 5 years marries girl he met 2 months ago
The hun took to social media to narrate her story under the TikTok handle @wuvejay, where she revealed that she had been in a relationship with her partner for five years but ended up marrying someone he met in just two months.
@wuvejay, who has been with her partner for half a decade, expressed her confusion and pain over the sudden change. According to her post, they had been in a committed relationship, and she never saw the marriage coming. She found out about it through social media, leaving her devastated.
The TikTok video sparked a massive conversation among people online, and the footage became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments within a day of its publication.
Watch the video below:
SA chimes in on woman's story
The online community was stunned by the babe's story. Many flooded the comments section with questions, while others shared their thoughts.
My music said:
"Cheating is very painfully shame...andifuni kungatsho."
SeroMash added:
"After six months, if there is no direction, you start looking. We can't tell you everything."
NellaRougeLeQueen wrote:
"You were not his priority. Secondly, you can’t stay that long in a relationship if you have no clarity as to where the relationship is going."
Mis N commented:
"I dated him for five years and during my relationship, he married someone else and even had a child while still dating me."
South African women share their stories of men leaving
- A woman posted a TikTok video sharing how her partner of 20 years left most heartbreakingly.
- A woman felt betrayed and heartbroken after learning what her partner had been up to over the long weekend.
- A trending story on X shows that the man is getting married to another girl instead of his girlfriend.
Source: Briefly News
